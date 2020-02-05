Best small cars to buy 2025

The best small cars on sale today aren’t just easy to drive, they’re brimming with more safety kit and in-car tech than ever before. Not only do a lot of small cars provide a feeling of refinement previously reserved for ‘big cars’, they’re generally affordable to buy and run day-to-day plus cheap to insure.

While city car favourites such as the Fiat 500e and Kia Picanto might spring to mind when someone mentions the term ‘small cars’, the level of choice is actually much broader. Step up into the supermini or small SUV class and you’ll find the sort of in-cabin practicality and versatility once offered in older generations of family cars such as the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus, but all wrapped up in a compact package.

We’ve thoroughly tested every small car on sale in the UK, and have rounded up the top 10 models to buy right now according to our road testers. There are a range of body shapes to be found in our list, along with our expert small car buying advice. So whatever your needs, there should be a small car to suit you below.

1. Citroen C3 Overall rating 5.0 How we review cars RRP £21,990 — £23,690 Affordable price

Plenty of passenger space

Comfortable ride No heat pump

Some motor whine at speed

Adequate boot Compare Offers At a glance Key specifications Power Maximum power output in brake horsepower 113 BHP

0 - 62mph Time in seconds for the standard acceleration test 10.4 secs

Top Speed Maximum speed, limited or unlimited 82 MPH

Insurance Group Insurance groups (from 1 to 50) give an indication of insurance costs 33P

Range Total driving range on a full battery charge 198 - 199 miles Dimensions & weight Length Total length in millimeters 4015 mm

Width Total length in millimeters 1813 mm

Height Total length in millimeters 1577 mm

Boot Space Total boot space in litres with the rear seats in place 310 litres Read e-C3 review

The Citroen e-C3 is a good example of a small car which is able to offer all the essentials you need at a very affordable price.