Best SUVs to buy 2025
There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Choosing the best SUV to buy is a difficult task, not only due to there being so many models to choose from on today’s market but also because everyone has different expectations of what their car should do. For some, the best SUV will be the model with the most space inside, yet for others it might be the one that looks the best, is fastest, cheapest or has the most technology. Most people have their own special blend of qualities in mind.
Fortunately, you’re in safe hands as our experts have thoroughly tested every SUV you can buy in the UK. We’ve rounded up the top 10 best SUVs below, based on our extensive testing criteria, and we’ve included a wide range of cars to help meet every need. With alternatives to consider as well.
We’ve picked out models with petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric power, but if you’re only interested in the best electric SUVs or best hybrid SUVs we have a dedicated page that covers these in much more detail. When buying any new car, think carefully about the type of driving that you do: short trips could mean electric power is perfect, while diesel - despite falling out of favour recently - is still an appealing option for people who do a lot of long motorway trips. Petrol, with or without hybrid assistance, remains great for people with a wide range of different lifestyles.
You should also consider how big you need your next car to be. SUVs are certainly not all the same size. They range from small SUVs, with only room for small kids in the back, to huge luxury SUV models with up to seven seats. Buying an SUV that’s too small will be inconvenient but buying one that’s too large for your needs will mean you’re paying more to buy and run it for little benefit.
Our list of the top 10 best SUVs covers a range of budgets and requirements. We also answer some key questions you may find yourself asking during your SUV buying journey in detail at the bottom of the page. Read on to find out everything you need to know.
Compare the best SUVs
|Rank
|Car
|Prices from
|Overall rating
|Max WLTP combined efficiency
|Boot space
|1
|Skoda Elroq
|£31,500
|5
|3.9 miles/kWh
|470 litres
|2
|Hyundai Tucson
|£33,080
|4.5
|282.5mpg
|620 litres
|3
|Dacia Duster
|£19,380
|4.5
|55.3mpg
|594 litres
|4
|Skoda Kodiaq
|£38,140
|4.5
|691.5mpg
|910 litres (5 seats)/340 litres (7 seats)
|5
|Hyundai Kona
|£26,735
|4.5
|60.1mpg/4.2 mi/kWh
|466 litres
|6
|Kia EV9
|£65,035
|4.5
|2.8 m/kWh
|333 litres
|7
|Nissan Qashqai
|£30,615
|4
|53.3mpg
|504 litres
|8
|Kia Sportage
|£30,170
|4
|49.6mpg
|587 litres
|9
|BMW X3
|£50,185
|4
|282.5mpg
|570 litres
|10
|Ford Explorer
|£39,285
|4
|3.59 mi/kWh
|445 litres
1. Skoda Elroq
- Prices from £31,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Supremely comfortable
|OK range for base model
|Spacious, sophisticated and functional interior
|No physical climate controls
|Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features
|Average standard warranty
The Skoda Elroq is a great electric SUV that can be picked up for hatchback money.
While it’s smaller than the Skoda Enyaq, the Elroq still feels hugely spacious inside. Passengers in both the front and rear seats have plenty of room to stretch out, while some ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions help to keep things tidy. As is often the case with electric models that house their batteries under the car, the Elroq’s floor is a little bit high. This is most noticeable when sitting in the back, but the seat bases have been designed to increase thigh support and keep things comfortable. While the Skoda’s 470-litre boot falls some way short of the Renault Scenic’s 545 litres, it should still have enough space for the majority of day-to-day needs.
Not only is it a good all-rounder in terms of practicality, but the Elroq is also a very pleasant experience from behind the wheel. If you want maximum thrills, you’ll be best served by the Elroq vRS performance model. However, for slightly more subdued driving, the standard cars hold up very well. Our test car — an Elroq 60 in SE L trim — was equipped with optional 20-inch wheels and we found it to be very refined, even at motorway speeds. The power delivery is very easy to modulate, too, so there won’t be any sudden jolts of acceleration unless you really want them.
This being an electric car, there are plenty of potential savings to be had over a similarly-sized combustion-powered SUV. EVs no longer qualify for zero VED road tax, but those with access to home charging can still save plenty compared to filling up with liquid fuel. Company car drivers can also enjoy a low Benefit-in-Kind tax rating.
“The Elroq is so good that we see it creating a bit of a dilemma for Skoda: why would anybody need the larger Enyaq now”. - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Elroq in the UK.
There’s no shortage of options in the electric SUV market, and similarly-sized rivals to the Elroq include the Renault Scenic, Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.
2. Hyundai Tucson
- Prices from £33,080
- Auto Express Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Hybrid power
|Expensive plug-in hybrid model
|Great on-board tech
|Engine thrashy at higher revs
|Premium feel
|Not especially fun to drive
The Hyundai Tucson has been our Mid-size SUV of the Year in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and it shows no signs of fading.
While its predecessors were a tad bland, the latest Tucson looks and feels like a car from a much further up the pricing scale. Not only does it look like a premium car on the outside, but the cabin is equally pleasant, not to mention very well put together. Alongside the smart materials and tech is enough passenger space for four taller adult occupants, as well as 620 litres of boot space (although this drops to 577 litres in the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models).
Stick with driving sensibly and the Tucson is a perfectly calm experience on the move. It’s not quite as dynamic as its looks may suggest, but there’s more than enough shove for overtaking and motorway cruising. If you want the most power, you’ll need to opt for the PHEV as this produces 249bhp and 304Nm of torque. This variant also did the best job of smoothing out imperfections in the road during our testing.
The Tuscon plug-in hybrid has the edge when it comes to efficiency, too. Although Hyundai’s claim of up to 201.8mpg will be monumentally difficult to match in anything but a laboratory setting, this version shouldn’t prove very economical, provided you keep the battery topped up. If you don’t fancy a plug, the petrol and hybrid variants are still capable of over 40mpg.
“The Tucson’s interior is one of the roomiest in the class and the boot is large enough to rival those of estate cars.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Tucson in the UK.
Along with its closely-related sibling, the Kia Sportage, there are several Tucson alternatives up for grabs. The Nissan Qashqai, Toyota RAV4, Citroen C5 Aircross are just some of the many options to choose from.
3. Dacia Duster
- Prices from £19,380
- Best value SUV
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Comfortable ride at all speeds
|High boot lip
|Spacious and well designed interior
|Wind noise at higher speeds
|Desirability
|So-so Euro NCAP rating
It’s cheap to buy and the latest Dacia Duster really is great value for that money as well.
While it does feel far less plush than its pricier competitors inside — which is entirely forgivable at this price point — the Duster is sturdy and neatly designed. This will be particularly welcome news for those who are looking for a family car, as they won’t need to worry too much about breakages, marks and tears. What Dacia’s SUV lacks in poshness is also made up for in space, as all passengers have a decent amount of head and legroom. The boot is also rather roomy, however the load lip is quite high so’ll want to be sure to lift with your knees and not your back.
As is the general theme with the Duster, it’s very straightforward from behind the wheel. It’s a bit softer than its rugged appearance would have you believe, although we don’t feel it’s quite as refined as its predecessor, largely due to the boxy shape creating a lot of wind noise at speed. If you fancy a bit of off-roading, the four-wheel drive variants perform surprisingly well for such a low-cost car.
The headline figure here is undoubtedly the Dacia Duster’s starting price of less than £20,000. However, it’ll also be rather kind to your bank balance when it comes to day-to-day running. Every variant can return over 40mpg and the hybrid is the most frugal option with an official figure of 55.3mpg (although you’ll have to pay more for the pleasure). There’s even a bi-fuel model available, but LPG pumps can be difficult to come by.
“The Duster hasn’t lost its way, because the third-generation SUV offers great-value motoring and family car practicality at an affordable price.” - Alex Ingram, Chief reviewer, who drove the Duster in the UK.
The Dacia Duster is one of the cheapest brand-new cars you can buy in the UK, so there aren't many rivals that manage to come close with pricing. One other SUV that does manage to find itself below the £20,000 threshold is the MG ZS, and this is another tempting choice for families on a strict budget.
4. Skoda Kodiaq
- Prices from £38,140
- Best SUV for families
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Good value for money
|Ordinary looks
|Generous boot space
|Flimsy-feeling rotary dials
|Clever cabin options
|Fidgety ride on bigger wheels
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq follows the same successful formula as the car it replaced, and there’s still a lot to like.
Unlike some of the cars on this list, the Kodiaq has the advantage of being offered in either five- or seven-seat form. This means you can either have room for a large family or a smaller family with a huge amount of luggage. That being said, the seven-seater still has 340 litres of boot space with every row in place.
Naturally, you’ll also find plenty of the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches, including an ice scraper, a display screen cleaner and even a door-mounted umbrella. Our road testers are also fans of the Czech brand’s ‘Smart dials’ - customisable physical dials that provide quick and ergonomic access to frequently used features on the control system.
The Kodiaq is a large SUV, but it does a respectable job of maintaining its composure in corners. There is some body roll, but nowhere near enough to reintroduce you to your last meal. In a straight line, every engine provides a healthy dose of torque, and even the least powerful variants manage the 0-62mph sprint in under 10 seconds, thanks to a relatively low kerb weight.
The most efficient Kodiaq is the plug-in hybrid model, as this claims a stonking 691.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. As ever with PHEVs, this figure will be very difficult to replicate on the road. The 25.7kWh battery does offer up to 75 miles of pure-electric driving, though. If you’re something of a traditionalist, diesel power is still available, and this has an official figure of 53.2mpg.
“The Kodiaq is spacious, efficient and features plenty of clever touches, while the cabin has taken a step upmarket when compared with the first model.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the Kodiaq in the UK.
A number of the Skoda Kodiaq’s large SUV rivals also come with seven seats, whether optional or standard-fit. These include the Peugeot 5008, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe. Those who are interested in an electric car should also consider the Kia EV9.
5. Hyundai Kona
- Prices from £26,735
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Comfortable and refined
|Not especially fun to drive
|Spacious cabin
|Hybrid and 1.0-litre versions are slow
|Choice of petrol, hybrid and EV power
|Too futuristic-looking for some
While the original car was a decent effort, the latest Hyundai Kona has evolved into one of the best small SUVs you can buy.
The Kona has grown in size compared to its predecessor, and the best news is that it offers a much better level of space and practicality as a result. This means it’s now a legitimate choice for those seeking a family car, as the cabin genuinely feels similar in size to the Tucson, even if it doesn't look like it from the outside. The boot has grown, too, and it now stands at a competitive 466 litres.
As well as feeling grown up inside, the Hyundai Kona also feels refined and smooth, all the way up to motorway speeds. Although it’s larger than before, it still very easy to manoeuvre. In fact, the Kona is at its best in urban driving, thanks to its light steering, tight turning circle and good all-round visibility. The hybrid and fully-electric models also have the option of one-pedal driving.
It’s the Hyundai Kona Electric that should cost the least to run everyday, but this model is the most expensive to buy. If you’d prefer the best of both, the slightly cheaper Kona Hybrid can achieve over 60mpg, but it feels a lot slower to drive. If you can afford it and have the means to recharge, the Kona Electric is our pick of the bunch. Then again, none of the Kona variants are notably bad.
“The Kona is smart looking, logically laid out, and features an intuitive infotainment system.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Kona in the UK.
Much like the larger Tucson the Kona also has a sibling to contend with, the Kia Niro. The newer, fully-electric Kia EV3 is also very similarly sized. Elsewhere there are scores of small SUVs to consider, including the Ford Puma, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008, Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Kamiq.
6. Kia EV9
- Prices from £65,035
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Exceptionally comfortable ride
|Feels unsettled at low speeds
|Genuine seven-seater practicality
|Entry-level single-motor version feels underpowered
|Impressive range and fast charging
|High insurance costs
With seven seats and zero emissions, the Kia EV9 is a great choice for large, eco-conscious families.
The Kia EV9 is only available with electric power. It’s also one of the very few seven-seater EVs on the current market, so it’s pretty much the go-to model for larger families who don’t want a combustion-powered car. There’s little chance of mistaking the EV9 for anything else, either, thanks to its enormous stature and blocky styling.
While it’s a bit nerve-racking to navigate down narrow streets, the EV9’s bulk does contain an equally enormous cabin. The whole family will be able to get comfortable, and they’ll be sat in a fair amount of luxury, too, with soft materials and top-shelf tech aplenty. It’s a good job, because this is by far the most expensive Kia to date.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Kia EV9 offers the ride comfort to match its rather luxurious feel. While it’s undeniably imposing on city streets, this particular SUV is a great motorway cruiser that’s also very quiet, thanks to its fully-electric powertrain. Buyers have the choice of a single- or dual-motor powertrain, and both are powered by a 99.8kWh battery.
The single motor offers the highest WLTP combined range at 349 miles, but the more powerful variants don’t fall far behind at 315 miles. With a minimum of 200bhp and 350Nm of torque on tap (rising all the way 378bhp and 700Nm) the EV9 can certainly get a shift on, in fact it’s deceivingly quick with a 0-62mph time of as low as 5.3 seconds in twin-motor form.
As we’ve said, the EV9 is the most expensive Kia yet with its starting price of over £65,000, and its chunky 99.8kWh battery will also cost quite a few pounds to fully top up — especially if you’re using a public rapid charger. However, the EV9’s charging costs pale in comparison to filling up a similarly sized SUV with liquid fuel.
“The EV9’s seven-seat layout features plenty of room in all three rows, while the fit and finish befit the car’s price.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the EV9 in the UK.
There are very few other fully electric seven-seater SUVs on the current market, which means the Volvo EX90 is technically the most direct rival to the Kia EV9. That’s until the Hyundai Ioniq 9 goes on sale using the same tech as the Kia. The Volvo costs north of £100,000, so it’s anything but affordable. If you need seven seats but aren’t fussed about owning an SUV, van-based MPVs like the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, Citroen E-Berlingo and Peugeot E-Rifter are three far more sensibly priced EVs.
7. Nissan Qashqai
- Prices from £30,615
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Good safety kit
|Poor CVT gearbox
|Comfortable and refined
|Smaller boot than rivals
|Impressive on-board tech
|Not the most exciting drive
The Nissan Qashqai was a pioneer for the mid-size SUV class when it first arrived in 2007, and the latest model is still a top seller for very good reason.
It faces more rivals than ever before, but the Qashqai has been treated to some much sharper looks and a selection of fresh features in order to keep it in the running. It's not just the bells and whistles that result in Nissan’s mid-size SUV appearing on this list, though, as it gets the essentials right, too. While it’s not quite as roomy inside as some of its newer rivals, there’s still ample room for four taller passengers. If you're carrying little ones in the back, the rear doors open at an 85-degree angle, so loading a child seat is a complete doddle, provided you aren’t parked too close to any obstacles.
The Qashqai doesn’t really inherit any of the driving characteristics of the Japanese brand’s sportier models, but doesn’t feel too lacking when you really need to get a move on. When you haven’t got your right foot right down to the floor, both the petrol and hybrid powertrains settle down nicely and contribute towards a pretty calm and refined experience overall. If you're planning to do a lot of city driving, we’d recommend going for a petrol model with a manual gearbox. We found the automatics to be a bit hesitant when moving away from a standstill, and this can become quite tiresome in stop-start traffic.
If efficiency is high on your list of priorities, as well as lower costs, the Qashqai e-Power uses its petrol engine as a plug-in hybrid range-extender in order to keep fuel consumption and emissions down to a minimum. The wheels on this model are driven purely by electric motors, and the result is an official fuel economy figure of over 50mpg. At low speeds, it’s like driving an EV.
“The Qashqai has sharper looks, better tech and a higher quality feel in the cabin following the most recent changes, and there wasn’t a whole lot wrong with the rest of the package anyway.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content, who drove the Qashqai in the UK.
The original Nissan Qashqai opened for the floodgates for mid-size SUVs on the UK market, so there are now seemingly endless options to choose from. The Hyundai Tucson is our four-time Mid-size SUV of the Year, or you could go for its Kia Sportage sibling. If you don’t fancy either of those, there’s the Ford Kuga, Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross, just to name a few.
8. Kia Sportage
- Prices from £30,170
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Spacious cabin
|Polarising looks
|Impressive infotainment setup
|Not that fun to drive
|Refined
|Top-spec models are expensive
Just like its Hyundai Tucson sibling, the latest Kia Sportage is another SUV that’s taken a huge step forward in terms of distinctiveness and desirability.
Park the latest Sportage next to the previous generation model, and you’d be forgiven for thinking they’re not related in any way. The older car has a very conservative exterior design and appears somewhat generic compared to the competition, However, the new model features plenty of bold shapes and angles that have transformed it into quite the eye-catcher. It’s a much more stylish machine on the inside but, crucially, this is still a family SUV at heart. The boot stands at 587 litres with all five seats in place, and the cabin is filled with useful storage cubbies.
The ‘Sport’ in ‘Sportage’ is maybe a tad misleading as this car is very much set up for soft, drama-free driving. The steering is very light and lacking in feedback, but this does mean you won’t be battling it when making tight turns in narrower urban streets. If you want the smoothest experience, we recommend going for the smallest 18-inch wheels. It’s not a handling sensation, but every Sportage does produce an adequate amount of power for most needs, and every powertrain can do the 0-62mph sprint in under ten seconds.
For the biggest running costs savings, the hybrid-powered models are the ones to take a look at. The Sportage comes with the option of full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid power, but you’ll need to keep the PHEV’s 13.8kWh battery charged if you want the best efficiency out of it. Do this and it can officially cover up to 42 miles of purely-electric range. Company car drivers will also enjoy lower BiK tax rates by opting for the plug-in model.
‘Interior space is a strong suit, giving the Sportage a key selling point for family car buyers, plus it provides a comfortable ride and a contemporary interior’. - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor, who drove the Sportage in the UK.
The most obvious foe that the Sportage faces is the Hyundai Tucson, but there's no shortage of other options for those who are searching for a mid-size SUV. Along with a number of models that we've already mentioned, you could also consider the Peugeot 3008, SEAT Ateca, Mazda CX-5 and Renault Symbioz.
9. BMW X3
- Prices from £50,185
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Great ride and handling
|Divisive looks
|Strong powertrains
|Some questions over quality
|Excellent in-car technology
|Unremarkable rear seat space
The BMW X3 offers one of the best driving experiences on this list, but there are a few compromises elsewhere.
The X3 is classed as a mid-size SUV, but the amount of passenger space on offer isn’t exactly remarkable. That being said, nobody will feel uncomfortable, and there’s ample room for an ISOFIX child seat in the back. The best practicality news is that the boot capacity does stand out at 570 litres. BMW also throws in some useful standard kit here including a luggage net, a sliding parcel shelf and a movable floor.
While many people believe that buying a family-friendly car means waving goodbye to driving enjoyment, the BMW X3 is something of an exception to this unofficial rule. While it’s still a long way off the experience provided by this Bavarian brand’s finest sports cars, the X3 feels respectably planted and responsive for its size. Our testers felt confident to push on through corners at higher speeds (although nothing too outrageous), and the suspension isn’t easily upset by imperfections in the tarmac. For maximum thrills you’ll want the X3 M50, as this is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine producing 393bhp.
The X3 is a premium SUV, so you’ll inevitably be paying for the privilege. If you want to at least attempt to counteract the starting price with lower running costs, the plug-in hybrid X3 30e xDrive will be the best candidate. On paper, this model can return up to 282.5mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, and exhaust emissions go as low as 22g/km. While it’ll be highly difficult to achieve this three-figure economy in the real world, the PHEV should still prove far less thirsty than its counterparts (provided you keep the battery charged).
‘Driving dynamics and tech are two trump cards for the latest X3, while in its weakest areas it’s merely average at worst. Pricing is also competitive when compared against its key challengers.’ - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the X3 in the UK.
Wherever there’s a BMW, there’s an Audi and a Mercedes to compete with it. The Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC are the cars that directly face the BMW X3, but there are other options from elsewhere around the world, too, like the Lexus NX and Volvo XC60.
10. Ford Explorer
- Prices from £39,285
|
Pros
|
Cons
|Good mix of pace and comfort
|Fidgety ride at lower speeds
|Clever tech in the cabin
|Heat pump is only an option
|Long driving range
|Pricey in higher Premium spec
Once a V8-powered colossus, the Ford Explorer has evolved into an efficient, tech-filled electric SUV.
While the original models were primarily built for the US market, the electric Explorer is a much more European motor — largely because it’s built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Although it’s a lot more compact than its ancestors, the latest Explorer is still noticeably wide, and this helps towards maximising the cabin space on offer. Three passengers can be seated in the back without having to get too closely acquainted, while those in the front can make the most of excellent all-round visibility.
Ford has managed to make the Explorer feel a bit more unique and rewarding to drive than its VW counterparts, although it does feel rather fidgety at lower speeds in and around town. Hit the open road and the Explorer settles down into a decent cruiser.
There’s the choice of either a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive powertrain, and both produce a solid spread of torque. This makes it easy to overtake and pull away from a standstill, but unfortunately it’s not quite as entertaining as many other fast Fords of the past and present. Go easy on the throttle and the Explorer claims up to 374 miles on a single charge, provided you opt for the Extended Range model. The Standard Range’s max WLTP combined figure drops to 233 miles.
While the combustion-powered Ford Explorers of the past had a deeply troubling thirst for fuel, the electric model is a much more frugal affair. As always, charging at home will help you to reap the biggest savings. We saw a real-world average of 3.7 miles per kWh from our Explorer Premium test car, even with some fast motorway use. This translates into 277 miles, although this is a bit short of this car’s claimed 329 miles.
‘Trying to stand out in this busy electric compact SUV market is no easy task, but the Ford Explorer manages it. The smooth front and rear ends, squared-off lines and small windows combine to give it a purposeful look.’ - Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the Explorer in the UK.
The Ford Explorer is actually related to a number of its competitors. As well as sharing its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, there’s also the Ford Capri to take into account. Alternative, similarly-sized electric SUV options include the Renault Scenic, Skoda Elroq and MINI Countryman Electric.
How we choose the best SUVs
We want you to find the best SUV for your needs and here’s how we go about it….
Intensive SUV testing
We’ve tested every new SUV currently on sale in the UK, most of them on multiple occasions.
Our expert road testers typically get behind the wheel on the international launch events and then again on UK roads where we carry out intensive group tests to compare top models head-to-head against their rivals. Some SUV models even come in for a six-month long-term test where we really get under the skin of what it’s like to live with day-in and day-out.
Over the course of the evaluation process we try the full range of engine options and specifications, taking our own precise measurements of important areas like the rear seats and the boot. This helps bring you a complete picture of the best SUV models on sale, and the ones that aren’t up to scratch.
It’s a continually evolving picture, too, with more and more SUV models being launched all the time, so we’re constantly updating and revising our verdicts to keep you informed. You can discover more about how the Auto Express expert team review cars here...
Focus on what matters to real SUV owners
We also ask you what you think about the cars you own. Every year thousands of UK car owners tell us about their car in the Driver Power survey. We know from Driver Power that SUV owners value the practicality and utility that these Sport Utility Vehicles bring to the party but they’re also looking for build quality, easy-to-use tech and, crucially, reliability. All these factors and more help shape the verdicts in Auto Express reviews and our current best SUVs rankings that you see on this page.
How you can choose the best SUV
The SUV market is a tricky one to navigate, not least because there are so many models available. On this page we’ve got our top overall SUV picks but they are a wide ranging bunch in terms of sizes, prices and use cases.
If you’re after something smaller, our best small SUVs list has the more compact models covered. We also have specific guides to the best mid-size SUVs, best large SUVs, best luxury SUVs, the most economical SUVs and the best electric SUVs.
Let’s look at the basics of what you need to consider when buying an SUV today with some FAQs…
What is an SUV?
SUVs all follow a similar basic formula when it comes to design, with a higher ride height than a normal car, and usually a more chunky, rugged look. That tall shape provides a higher seating position for easier access and more upright seating once you’re inside.
As SUVs have grown in popularity, they’ve generally become less focused on off-road driving and more on the kind of on-road use that typical family buyers look for. Many popular models that are classed as SUVs are virtually identical to conventional hatchbacks of a similar size but have clever exterior designs that make them look taller and tougher.
How you choose the best one for you is a matter of thinking about all the most important features that you need. Let’s look at some of the key areas to think about when buying a new or used SUV.
What size of SUV should you choose?
There are a wide range of cars available to you, from supermini-size small SUVs to family-friendly mid-size SUVs and larger seven-seater or luxury SUVs. Think about how much space you really need: those with small kids might not need much legroom in the rear but may want a car with a larger boot, while those with teenagers might prefer a car with lots of rear legroom. It makes sense not to buy a car that’s bigger than you need, as you’ll pay more in the first palace and it’ll cost more to run, so you’ll want it to be just right to avoid overspending.
Should you choose a petrol, diesel, electric or hybrid SUV?
Picking the right fuel type is critical when choosing which SUV is best for you. Electric power is trending right now and it will make a lot of sense for many buyers to choose this new, money-saving fuel type. If you do a lot of short trips to work and back, and can charge at home for the low energy costs, electric power is ideal for you.
However if you do a lot of long trips, diesel might actually be better as this fuel type offers strong efficiency at motorway speeds and allows for quick fill-ups without having to wait to recharge. It doesn’t make sense if you drive in cities and towns, though.
Petrol is great for a mix of driving, but you could also consider a hybrid car that has a petrol engine as well as an electric motor. There are different types: some have a plug that allows you to charge at home while others simply use the engine to charge the battery. Both are efficient and many can drive on electric power alone to save fuel at slower speeds.
How should you spend your SUV budget?
Budget is very important and you should have a figure in your head before you even begin looking at a new car - whether that’s an overall total or a monthly figure you can afford. It might be worth thinking about whether your budget aligns with what you need.
For example, you might think you can afford to spend £300 a month on your car, so you look at all your options at around that price. However, a model that fits your lifestyle perfectly was available for only £200 a month, but you never even considered that option because you had a higher budget in mind. It’s always worth looking at what’s available across the full range of your budget, not just the very top.
How important is boot space in an SUV?
Boot space figures are given in litres, and usually that comes from a measurement taken using bricks that take up the same volume as a litre of water. It’s a convenient way to measure the space in the boot, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Always check any model’s boot shape, which you can see in our picture sets but you will probably want to check it in person before you buy as well. Bring your kit with you - such as a buggy or bike - and ask to see if it fits comfortably.
Some boots are spacious on paper but they are awkward to access or too high up to be useful for heavy items, while others might seem small next to rivals but have a nice big hatch that gives easy access. It’s different for every car and the figures don’t tell the whole story. Practicality isn’t just about the boot, either: bring your kids and see how they like the back seats before you buy.
Do you need an SUV that can tow?
Many people choose SUVs because they want to tow a trailer or caravan, and they are excellent for that in a lot of cases. Make sure you check the official towing capacity of any potential SUV, though: some are not able to tow as much weight as others.
You may even find that some smaller SUVs aren’t able to tow any more than a similar-sized hatchback, and some hybrid and electric SUVs aren’t even able to tow at all. Of those electric SUVs that can tow, you need to consider that the range will be severely reduced by towing a heavy trailer, so diesel is still probably best for people who tow. You can read more about the best tow cars currently on sale here...
What is the most reliable SUV?
According to our most recent Driver Power survey, where thousands of UK owners rate the cars they own, the most reliable SUV is the Toyota RAV4 Mk5 with a score of 96.47 per cent. The Skoda Kodiaq Mk1 came second and the Mazda CX-5 Mk2 came third.
What does SUV stand for?
SUV stands for sport utility vehicle. It’s a term that is fairly new to the UK market, as we used to call high-riding off-roaders simply “4x4s” for a long time, but now that models are far more focused on road use and many don’t have four-wheel drive at all it makes a lot more sense to use the more general term.
