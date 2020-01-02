Choosing the best SUV to buy is a difficult task, not only due to there being so many models to choose from on today’s market but also because everyone has different expectations of what their car should do. For some, the best SUV will be the model with the most space inside, yet for others it might be the one that looks the best, is fastest, cheapest or has the most technology. Most people have their own special blend of qualities in mind.

Fortunately, you’re in safe hands as our experts have thoroughly tested every SUV you can buy in the UK. We’ve rounded up the top 10 best SUVs below, based on our extensive testing criteria, and we’ve included a wide range of cars to help meet every need. With alternatives to consider as well.

We’ve picked out models with petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric power, but if you’re only interested in the best electric SUVs or best hybrid SUVs we have a dedicated page that covers these in much more detail. When buying any new car, think carefully about the type of driving that you do: short trips could mean electric power is perfect, while diesel - despite falling out of favour recently - is still an appealing option for people who do a lot of long motorway trips. Petrol, with or without hybrid assistance, remains great for people with a wide range of different lifestyles.