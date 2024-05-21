Citroen C3 review

Stellantis’s trademark piano-black finish is used sparingly, thank goodness, although its position around the bottom of the centre console will place this easily scratched material right where hands are likely to fumble for phones, keys and coins.

The steering wheel is a curious small, almost-oblong creation – Citroen’s take, in effect, on the Peugeot i-Cockpit. But as you pull away, you’ll find the head-up display (which isn’t really a HUD at all, but rather just a simple, slim instrument panel) easier to see over the top of the wheel than the dials in pretty much any Peugeot.

It’s a shame, though, that the slim panel just shows speed, battery charge level and energy consumption, with no extra info available, like navigation instructions.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

Basic versions of the C3 and e-C3 get the plumbing for infotainment – wiring and speakers – without the actual central display. Instead they come with a mount designed to hold your smarthone. Citroen offers an app that can access vehicle data, much like Dacia offers with its entry-level editions, so your experience should still be better than just running raw apps in iOS or Android.

The mid-spec and top-spec versions switch to a 10.25-inch central system, which dominates the fascia but is positioned low enough that you never feel you have to peer over the top of it. The interface is simple and clean, with reasonably large buttons for key functions; on the whole, the set-up is better to use than the glorified Android tablets that feature in many of the Citroen ë-C3’s likely Chinese rivals. In a victory for usability, it’s worth remembering that this piece of tech only has to worry about entertainment and navigation, because Citroen has kept physical switches beneath it for heating and ventilation control.

Boot space, comfort & practicality A small car that makes good use of the space it has. There’s room for four adults and a good-sized boot

The C3 and e-C3 are neatly packaged, so despite their compact dimensions, there’s room on board for four adults to sit in relative comfort. The generous headroom is a particular highlight. The boot is short on innovative storage solutions but once you load items over the hefty lip, there’s more space in there than in several of the Citroen’s rivals.

Dimensions Length 4,015mm Width 1,755mm Height 1,577mm Number of seats 5 Boot space 310 litres

The cabin is big enough for four six-footers; those in the rear seats might complain a little about footroom, but there’s tons of headroom. The battery is stored beneath the back seat, too, so the floor remains a sensible height; as a result, you don’t end up pinched in the back seats, with your bottom down low and your knees up high.