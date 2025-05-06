Jeep Compass preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Jeep is hoping to tap into the mainstream with an all-new Compass that’ll be available in mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric forms. The new European-focused mid-sized SUV is longer, wider and more sophisticated than previous generations, with more emphasis on family-friendly practicality than off-road capability.

As a cog in the massive automotive machine that is Stellantis, the Jeep Compass runs on the common multi-energy STLA-M platform that has been optimised for both battery electric and hybrid powertrains.

Key specs Fuel type Electric, MHEV, Plug-in hybrid Body style 5-seater SUV Powertrain Single/dual-motor EV, 2x battery options, 4cyl PHEV and 3cyl MHEV Price TBC

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The many powertrain options kick off at the lower end with a 142bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, paired to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A 191bhp plug-in hybrid option will be the most powerful ICE-powered model in the range, here pairing a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a more substantial e-motor and 17.9kWh battery pack. Jeep hasn’t confirmed official figures for this option, but the same is used in other STLA-M models which offer around 40 miles on electric range.

However, it’s the battery electric models that offer the most variation, with three options to be available. Things kick off with a single-motor variant with 210bhp, drawing energy from a 73kWh battery offering a 310-mile range. A larger battery variant with a more substantial 97kWh battery and slightly more powerful 227bhp e-motor will soon follow after.