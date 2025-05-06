Jeep Compass preview: walkaround, specs and full details
The next Jeep Compass promises to be a big improvement on-road, but is it just too restrained?
Jeep is hoping to tap into the mainstream with an all-new Compass that’ll be available in mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric forms. The new European-focused mid-sized SUV is longer, wider and more sophisticated than previous generations, with more emphasis on family-friendly practicality than off-road capability.
As a cog in the massive automotive machine that is Stellantis, the Jeep Compass runs on the common multi-energy STLA-M platform that has been optimised for both battery electric and hybrid powertrains.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric, MHEV, Plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|5-seater SUV
|Powertrain
|Single/dual-motor EV, 2x battery options, 4cyl PHEV and 3cyl MHEV
|Price
|TBC
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
The many powertrain options kick off at the lower end with a 142bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, paired to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
A 191bhp plug-in hybrid option will be the most powerful ICE-powered model in the range, here pairing a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a more substantial e-motor and 17.9kWh battery pack. Jeep hasn’t confirmed official figures for this option, but the same is used in other STLA-M models which offer around 40 miles on electric range.
However, it’s the battery electric models that offer the most variation, with three options to be available. Things kick off with a single-motor variant with 210bhp, drawing energy from a 73kWh battery offering a 310-mile range. A larger battery variant with a more substantial 97kWh battery and slightly more powerful 227bhp e-motor will soon follow after.
If you’re wanting your Jeep with all-wheel drive, there’s only one option on the cards so far, a dual-motor BEV variant running the smaller 73kWh battery pack. To help make it more competent off-road, Jeep has fitted a unique rear motor fitted with a clever gear set that can allow the rear motor to achieve a colossal 3,100Nm of torque.
Jeep quotes charging in-line with other STLA-M models, with a peak DC charging rate of 160kW, refilling the battery from 20-80 per cent in 28 minutes for the smaller battery pack and around 30 for the larger. There is also a common thread with all these powertrain options, and that’s all are front-wheel drive.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Jeep Compass MHEV
|142bhp
|TBC
|TBC
|Jeep Compass PHEV
|191bhp
|TBC
|TBC
|Jeep Compass BEV
|210bhp
227bhp
370bhp
|TBC
|TBC
What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?
Range figures vary between 310 miles with the smaller battery single motor, rising to 425 miles for a model with the big battery. Jeep hasn’t revealed any other efficiency numbers, including range for the dual-motor, or the combined MPG figures for either of the hybrid cars.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Efficiency
|Jeep Compass 73kWh
|73kWh
|310 miles
|TBC
|Jeep Compass 98kWh
|98kWh
|425 miles
|TBC
What is the exterior and interior design like?
The Jeep Compass’s design is more restrained than its American-made counterparts, featuring a generic SUV body with proportions driven more by the STLA-M platform than a desire to attack the Moab.
Key Jeep characteristics are present, though, with squared-off wheel arches and the brand’s trademark seven-slot graphic up front. These are actually blocked in, and on some models feature a broken light bar between the two thin headlights.
The rear end has its own light bar and illuminated badge, but everything is otherwise pretty standard.
Jeep will offer a more rugged exterior design package for its all-wheel drive variants, with more scratch-proof unpainted finishes up and down the bumpers. It also sits higher to give more ground clearance, plus better approach, departure and break-over angles.
The cabin is new and has been designed to offer as much small-item storage as possible. Jeep quotes 34-litres of cubby storage across the front of the car, made up from a handy shelf in front of the passenger and to the right of the steering wheel, a huge bin under the main dash, a good-sized centre console and dedicated wireless charging.
Along with the bigger body comes more space, with Jeep quoting an extra 55mm of legroom in the second row, but a 45-litre increase in boot space – up to 550 litres with both rows of seats in place. Despite other models on this platform offering the option of a third row, Jeep has no plans to turn the Compass into a seven-seater.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
The tech package is comprehensive, and finds its basis in related Stellantis products, led by a big 16-inch touchscreen mounted on the dash-top. This handles all of the car’s main functions, although there is a row of controls and a volume knob at its base.
Between the seats is a rotary gear selector, with the terrain response control mounted to its side that can change the driver modes, including some off-road options developed specifically for the all-wheel drive model.
In front of the driver is a smaller 10-inch display integrated into the dashboard, and much to the delight of many there are physical controls on the steering wheel.
How practical is the Jeep Compass and how big is the boot space?
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,550
|Width
|NA
|Height
|NA
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|550 litres
What safety tech does the Jeep Compass have?
Active safety features are comprehensive, but there are no stand out elements that most other rivals don’t already offer.
What will the Jeep Compass price be?
Prices and specifications for the UK have yet to be confirmed, but a high-level Launch Edition will be introduced first with the lower-spec BEV and MHEV powertrains. These will reach customers by the fourth quarter of this year, with the full range of trims and powertrains coming on-stream in the following months.
