Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Jeep Compass preview: walkaround, specs and full details

The next Jeep Compass promises to be a big improvement on-road, but is it just too restrained?

By:Jordan Katsianis
6 May 2025
Jeep Compass - front18

Jeep is hoping to tap into the mainstream with an all-new Compass that’ll be available in mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric forms. The new European-focused mid-sized SUV is longer, wider and more sophisticated than previous generations, with more emphasis on family-friendly practicality than off-road capability.

As a cog in the massive automotive machine that is Stellantis, the Jeep Compass runs on the common multi-energy STLA-M platform that has been optimised for both battery electric and hybrid powertrains.

Key specs
Fuel typeElectric, MHEV, Plug-in hybrid
Body style5-seater SUV
PowertrainSingle/dual-motor EV, 2x battery options, 4cyl PHEV and 3cyl MHEV
PriceTBC

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Jeep Compass - rear

The many powertrain options kick off at the lower end with a 142bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, paired to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A 191bhp plug-in hybrid option will be the most powerful ICE-powered model in the range, here pairing a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a more substantial e-motor and 17.9kWh battery pack. Jeep hasn’t confirmed official figures for this option, but the same is used in other STLA-M models which offer around 40 miles on electric range. 

However, it’s the battery electric models that offer the most variation, with three options to be available. Things kick off with a single-motor variant with 210bhp, drawing energy from a 73kWh battery offering a 310-mile range. A larger battery variant with a more substantial 97kWh battery and slightly more powerful 227bhp e-motor will soon follow after.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re wanting your Jeep with all-wheel drive, there’s only one option on the cards so far, a dual-motor BEV variant running the smaller 73kWh battery pack. To help make it more competent off-road, Jeep has fitted a unique rear motor fitted with a clever gear set that can allow the rear motor to achieve a colossal 3,100Nm of torque. 

Jeep quotes charging in-line with other STLA-M models, with a peak DC charging rate of 160kW, refilling the battery from 20-80 per cent in 28 minutes for the smaller battery pack and around 30 for the larger. There is also a common thread with all these powertrain options, and that’s all are front-wheel drive. 

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Jeep Compass MHEV142bhpTBCTBC
Jeep Compass PHEV191bhpTBCTBC
Jeep Compass BEV210bhp 
227bhp 
370bhp		TBCTBC

What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?

Jeep Compass - full front yellow

Range figures vary between 310 miles with the smaller battery single motor, rising to 425 miles for a model with the big battery. Jeep hasn’t revealed any other efficiency numbers, including range for the dual-motor, or the combined MPG figures for either of the hybrid cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Jeep quotes charging in-line with other STLA-M models, with a peak DC charging rate of 160kW, refilling the battery from 20-80 per cent in 28 minutes for the smaller battery pack and around 30 for the larger. There is also a common thread with all these powertrain options, and that’s all are front-wheel drive. 

Model Battery sizeRangeEfficiency
Jeep Compass 73kWh73kWh310 miles TBC
Jeep Compass 98kWh98kWh425 milesTBC

What is the exterior and interior design like?

Jeep Compass - dash

The Jeep Compass’s design is more restrained than its American-made counterparts, featuring a generic SUV body with proportions driven more by the STLA-M platform than a desire to attack the Moab. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Key Jeep characteristics are present, though, with squared-off wheel arches and the brand’s trademark seven-slot graphic up front. These are actually blocked in, and on some models feature a broken light bar between the two thin headlights. 

The rear end has its own light bar and illuminated badge, but everything is otherwise pretty standard. 

Jeep will offer a more rugged exterior design package for its all-wheel drive variants, with more scratch-proof unpainted finishes up and down the bumpers. It also sits higher to give more ground clearance, plus better approach, departure and break-over angles.

The cabin is new and has been designed to offer as much small-item storage as possible. Jeep quotes 34-litres of cubby storage across the front of the car, made up from a handy shelf in front of the passenger and to the right of the steering wheel, a huge bin under the main dash, a good-sized centre console and dedicated wireless charging. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with the bigger body comes more space, with Jeep quoting an extra 55mm of legroom in the second row, but a 45-litre increase in boot space – up to 550 litres with both rows of seats in place. Despite other models on this platform offering the option of a third row, Jeep has no plans to turn the Compass into a seven-seater. 

What do we know about the infotainment system? 

Jeep Compass - centre console

The tech package is comprehensive, and finds its basis in related Stellantis products, led by a big 16-inch touchscreen mounted on the dash-top. This handles all of the car’s main functions, although there is a row of controls and a volume knob at its base. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Between the seats is a rotary gear selector, with the terrain response control mounted to its side that can change the driver modes, including some off-road options developed specifically for the all-wheel drive model. 

In front of the driver is a smaller 10-inch display integrated into the dashboard, and much to the delight of many there are physical controls on the steering wheel.

How practical is the Jeep Compass and how big is the boot space?

Jeep Compass - seats

The cabin is new and has been designed to offer as much small-item storage as possible. Jeep quotes 34-litres of cubby storage across the front of the car, made up from a handy shelf in front of the passenger and to the right of the steering wheel, a huge bin under the main dash, a good-sized centre console and dedicated wireless charging. 

Along with the bigger body comes more space, with Jeep quoting an extra 55mm of legroom in the second row, but a 45-litre increase in boot space – up to 550 litres with both rows of seats in place. Despite other models on this platform offering the option of a third row, Jeep has no plans to turn the Compass into a seven-seat car

Dimensions
Length4,550
WidthNA
HeightNA
Number of seats5
Boot space 550 litres

What safety tech does the Jeep Compass have?

Jeep Compass - rear blue

Active safety features are comprehensive, but there are no stand out elements that most other rivals don’t already offer. 

What will the Jeep Compass price be?

Prices and specifications for the UK have yet to be confirmed, but a high-level Launch Edition will be introduced first with the lower-spec BEV and MHEV powertrains. These will reach customers by the fourth quarter of this year, with the full range of trims and powertrains coming on-stream in the following months. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Used Jeep Compass' for sale

Compass

2020 Jeep

Compass

31,000 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £13,995
View Compass
Compass

2020 Jeep

Compass

36,071 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £14,349
View Compass
Compass

2020 Jeep

Compass

54,870 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £12,448
View Compass
Compass

2024 Jeep

Compass

42,091 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £16,997
View Compass
Compass

2018 Jeep

Compass

28,584 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £14,103
View Compass
Compass

2024 Jeep

Compass

23,561 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £20,199
View Compass
Compass

2024 Jeep

Compass

41,074 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £15,800
View Compass
Compass

2024 Jeep

Compass

37,101 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,600
View Compass
Compass

2023 Jeep

Compass

47,950 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,197
View Compass
Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Jeep Compass is going electric and we’ve spotted it testing
Jeep Compass - front 3/4

New Jeep Compass is going electric and we’ve spotted it testing

The all-new Compass is set to use a mix of powertrains to broaden its appeal, and the EV version is already being put through its paces
News
17 Apr 2025
Brussels Motor Show 2025: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Brussels Motor Show header

Brussels Motor Show 2025: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new BYD Atto 2, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Mazda 6e were among the key models on display at this year's Brussels Motor Show
News
14 Jan 2025
Jeep North Star editions celebrate one million Renegade and Compass sales
Jeep Renegade and Compass North Star - front tracking

Jeep North Star editions celebrate one million Renegade and Compass sales

The special edition Renegade and Compass North Stars will only come in hybrid form
News
9 Oct 2024
New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch
Jeep Compass - exclusive image

New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch

The next-generation Jeep Compass will spearhead massive model blitz, doubling the company’s zero-emission portfolio
News
5 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back from the dead, and our exclusive image previews how it might look
News
2 May 2025
New Renault 4 2025 review: as good as the Renault 5 with the bonus of extra space
Renault 4 - front

New Renault 4 2025 review: as good as the Renault 5 with the bonus of extra space

The new Renault 4 takes everything that's good about the Renault 5 and adds extra cabin and boot space
Road tests
2 May 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content