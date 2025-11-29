Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

Ever-tightening legislation means that every car maker will eventually have to bite the bullet and introduce an all-electric model to its line-up to help cut its overall fleet emissions. Some companies have been faster to launch EVs than others, and one firm that has been a little late to the party is Suzuki. However, this has been rectified with the arrival of the e Vitara small SUV.

Although it carries the Vitara name, this new model has more in common with Toyota’s forthcoming Urban Cruiser than the existing model. It uses a bespoke EV platform, but as with the petrol-powered model, front and four-wheel drive are both available, which is a rarity in the small electric SUV sector.

Another big selling point for the e Vitara is its price tag. It starts at just £29,999 before you factor in Suzuki’s grant-matching £3,750 discount, and that puts the newcomer in direct competition with one of our favourite small electric SUVs, the Ford Puma Gen-E.

The Ford came a close second to the Renault 4 when we tested the pair in the summer, and with the full £3,750 EV grant now making it even more attractive, it will be a tough rival for Suzuki’s newcomer to overcome.