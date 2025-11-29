Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first EV. How does the newcomer shape up against the electric version of Ford’s best-selling Puma?

By:Dean Gibson
29 Nov 2025
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking27

Ever-tightening legislation means that every car maker will eventually have to bite the bullet and introduce an all-electric model to its line-up to help cut its overall fleet emissions. Some companies have been faster to launch EVs than others, and one firm that has been a little late to the party is Suzuki. However, this has been rectified with the arrival of the e Vitara small SUV.

Although it carries the Vitara name, this new model has more in common with Toyota’s forthcoming Urban Cruiser than the existing model. It uses a bespoke EV platform, but as with the petrol-powered model, front and four-wheel drive are both available, which is a rarity in the small electric SUV sector.

Another big selling point for the e Vitara is its price tag. It starts at just £29,999 before you factor in Suzuki’s grant-matching £3,750 discount, and that puts the newcomer in direct competition with one of our favourite small electric SUVs, the Ford Puma Gen-E

The Ford came a close second to the Renault 4 when we tested the pair in the summer, and with the full £3,750 EV grant now making it even more attractive, it will be a tough rival for Suzuki’s newcomer to overcome.

Suzuki e Vitara

Suzuki e Vitara - front 3/427
Model:Suzuki e Vitara Allgrip-e Ultra
Price:£34,049
Powertrain:61kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 181bhp
0-62mph:7.4 seconds
Test efficiency:2.8 miles/kWh
Official range:245 miles
Annual VED:£195

The all-electric e Vitara has been developed in conjunction with Toyota, although the launch information confirms that Suzuki was the lead developer of the project. It’s based on an electrified version of Suzuki’s Heartect platform, with front and four-wheel-drive configurations are available. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are two battery options and two trim levels to choose from, although the smaller battery only comes in Motion guise. That model currently has a £29,999 starting price before Suzuki’s £3,750 discount.

Tester’s notes

The Vitara, and Suzuki as a whole, has a reputation for off-road capability, and that hasn’t been ignored with the all-electric model. The car’s ride height isn’t particularly tall, but the Dual Motor model features hill descent control to help with slippery slopes, while a bespoke Trail mode – selected via a button on the centre console – helps to send power to the axle and tyres with the most grip. We reckon with a set of knobbly off-road tyres the e Vitara might show up some much larger and more expensive 4x4s on the rough stuff.

The Suzuki e Vitara’s basic design is quite neat. It looks stocky thanks to its narrow windows, short overhangs and squared-off wheelarches, although fitting the rear doors with handles located in the C-pillars seems like a styling cue that’s been cribbed straight from the early 2000s.

These will be retained for the platform-sharing Toyota Urban Cruiser, too. In fact the only difference between the two cars will be the addition of a C-HR-style front end to the Toyota, because the cabin will be carried over.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford Puma Gen-E - front 3/427
Model:Ford Puma Gen-E Select
Price:£29,995 (before £3,750 Govt. grant)
Powertrain:53kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 166bhp
0-62mph:8.0 seconds
Test efficiency:4.4 miles/kWh
Official range:234 miles
Annual VED:£195

It’s been on sale for less than a year, but the Ford Puma Gen-E is already being updated. Order a new Puma Gen-E now and you’ll get a 2026 model-year car with improved battery range and Ford’s BlueCruise semi-autonomous motorway driving tech as standard.

We’re testing the 2025 model here, but that’s no hardship because the Ford’s Government discount means it matches the Suzuki on price and offers a similar amount of equipment and space inside.

Tester’s notes

We can’t try BlueCruise in the Puma Gen-E until the 2026 model year cars arrive, but I’ve tasted it in a Mustang Mach-E SUV. My route included busy sections of the M6 and M42 around the West Midlands, but the system proved to be effective even when having to deal with narrow lanes through roadworks, offering a smooth drive and sticking to its lane without any jerky steering inputs. 

At the moment the system is limited to use on the UK’s motorway network, but it is a welcome addition to the roster of safety kit on the Puma Gen-E.

Ford is very keen to get buyers behind the wheel of the Puma Gen-E. As well as including five years of complimentary servicing, roadside assistance and online services with each car, not to mention the full Government EV Grant qualification, the firm is also offering the Ford Power Promise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is available to any buyer of a Ford EV, and means you can arrange for either a free home wallbox charger with standard installation or 10,000 miles of free electricity, courtesy of provider Octopus Energy.

Head-to-head

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - head-to-head27

on the road

Soft suspension sees the e Vitara bob and wallow on country lanes, although that does translate into decent comfort around town. At higher speeds there is plenty of road and wind noise to contend with.

The Puma Gen-E is a sprightly performer in contrast, with sharp steering and a lighter feel in bends. Overall comfort is nearly as good as in the Suzuki in town, and the Ford is ahead on the motorway.

Tech highlights

Suzuki’s infotainment system is quite frustrating, with plenty of menus and pointless animations slowing things down. The 360-degree camera system is also disappointing, because of the poor quality of its images.

Ford’s large central touchscreen is a lot easier to use, with clear graphics and useful shortcuts, including a full set of climate controls on permanent display across the bottom of the screen.

Price and running

Discounted prices mean that both of these cars start at around £27,000, although you have to pay an extra £3,000 to get the Suzuki with a larger battery that can more closely match the Puma Gen-E for range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On test, the big-battery, four-wheel- drive e Vitara couldn’t match the front-wheel-drive Ford for efficiency, with the Suzuki’s trip returning 2.7 miles per kWh, compared with 4.4mi/kWh for the Gen-E.

Practicality

The battery impacts on the Suzuki’s boot space, with a miserly 306 litres on offer with the rear bench slid all the way forward. There isn’t much space under the floor, either. The Puma Gen-E is a masterclass in packaging, because the battery position doesn’t affect the MegaBox under-floor storage, and there’s 556 litres of space available. However, for passenger carrying, the e Vitara is a better option.

Safety

Both cars feature a long list of safety kit, although if you want to set the systems up the way you like, it can be frustrating. The Suzuki has numerous sub-menus to negotiate, all of which come with slow animations that don’t really contribute anything. The Ford has a single page with all the functions on it, and some settings, such as the speed-limit warning can be deactivated via a steering-wheel button.

Ownership

There’s a basic three-year/60,000-mile warranty offered on both cars, but Suzuki has followed Toyota’s lead by offering a service-activated warranty that can cover a car for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below
You have to pay for extra warranty cover on the Puma Gen-E, but the first two services are complimentary, courtesy of the five-year Ford Protect service plan that’s included with every retail purchase.

Verdict

Winner: Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford Puma Gen-E - front cornering27

Even without the enhanced driving range and added autonomous motorway driving tech of the 2026 model year, the Ford Puma Gen-E is well ahead of the Suzuki in most respects. The only issue that potential buyers might have is with its limited rear passenger space.

In every other respect the Gen-E is a great small EV. Efficiency is excellent, the powertrain is responsive, the tech on board is easy to use, and the compromise between ride and handling delivers an enjoyable drive that doesn’t come at the expense of comfort.

Runner-up: Suzuki e Vitara

Suzuki e Vitara - front cornering27

For a first effort, the Suzuki e Vitara is a pretty good small electric SUV. But it has arrived at a time when some big hitters have landed in the market, so we feel that it’ll struggle to make an impact. To that end, its competitive pricing will stand it in good stead, while the option of four-wheel drive will please Suzuki fans.

But there are one or two flaws that hold it back. The infotainment system is frustrating to use, and the driving position won’t suit everyone, while the small boot will be an issue for buyers looking for family transport. 

Prices and specs

Our choiceSuzuki e Vitara Allgrip-e UltraFord Puma Gen-E Select
Price from/price as tested£29,999/£34,049£29,995/£26,245
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain2x electric motors1x electric motor
Power181bhp166bhp
Torque307Nm290Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/4WDSingle-speed/FWD
0-62mph/top speed7.4 seconds/93mph8.0 seconds/99mph
Battery capacity/usable61/61kWh53/43kWh
Official range245 miles234 miles
Charging150kW (10-80% in 45 mins)100kW (10-80% in 23 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,275/2,700mm4,313/2,588mm
Width/height1,800/1,640mm1,805/1,555mm
Rear knee room620-870mm605-855mm
Rear headroom/elbow room920/1,445mm848/1,381mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)N/A/238-306/562 litres43/556/1,283 litres
Boot length/width670/985mm725/1,000mm
Boot lip height790mm765mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,899/451/750kg1,563/452/750kg
Turning circle10.4 metres10.5 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£14,811/43.5%£10,944/41.7%
Depreciation£11,438£15,301
Insurance group/quote/VED28/N/A/£19519/£663/£195
Three-year service costTBC£0 (Five years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£226/£453£180/£359
Annual electricity cost (10k miles)£943£600
Basic warranty/recovery3yrs (60,000 miles)/1yr3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position9th23rd
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars77/85/79/72/4_ (2025)75/84/70/69/4_ (2022)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£650-£950/19 inches£800/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360 degreesRear/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noKeyless go/no
Leather/heated seats/wheelPart-artificial/yes/yesNo/£350 pack/£350 pack
Screen size/digital dashboard10.1/10.25 inches12.0/12.8 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/£1,100
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/no£950 pack/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yes£950 pack/no

What we would choose

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - rear 3/427

Suzuki e Vitara

The only options on the e Vitara are cosmetic, with metallic paint available across the range. Ultra spec can be had in dual-tone colours (ie, adding a contrast black roof), while tan upholstery is standard with silver or green paint.

Ford Puma Gen-E 

A panoramic roof is £1,000, while the £350 Winter Pack adds a heated steering wheel and seats. The Driver Assist Pack (£950) has 360-degree cameras, blind-spot detection, front assist, lane-change warning and more.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content