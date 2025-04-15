Suzuki e Vitara review

Used - available now 2020 Suzuki Vitara 27,374 milesManualPetrol1.4L Cash £13,999 View Vitara 2020 Suzuki Vitara 28,250 milesManualPetrol1.4L Cash £14,099 View Vitara 2022 Suzuki Vitara 11,508 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L Cash £19,349 View Vitara 2016 Suzuki Vitara 45,458 milesManualPetrol1.4L Cash £10,350 View Vitara

Suzuki hasn’t just used a shrunken version of the Toyota bZ4X’s e-TNGA platform for the e Vitara, either. Instead the car gets the all-new ‘Heartect-e’ architecture. Made specifically for electric cars, Heartect-e caters to single- and dual-motor configurations, ensuring Suzuki’s AllGRIP four-wheel drive technology lives on into the electric era.

Suzuki e Vitara prices and latest deals

With batteries coming from China’s BYD and the e Vitara being built in India, Suzuki hasn’t managed to secure the government-backed Electric Car Grant for its compact SUV. In August 2025, however, it introduced its own ‘Suzuki Granted’ discount of £3,750, which runs until the end of 2025.

With that in place, the e Vitara starts at just over £26,000 for the smaller battery model, around £29,000 for the single-motor 61kWh version and close to £31,000 for the dual-motor. All three are available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service and come in Motion trim with a better-equipped Ultra adding £2,800 to the price of the 61kWh cars.

Performance & driving experience The e Vitara will be able to take you further into the rough stuff than most rivals, but it’s not the best on the road where it really matters

Pros Smooth acceleration

AllGrip-e’s off-road ability

Deals well with potholes and bumps Cons Not engaging to drive

Slow compared to rivals

Lack of high-speed refinement

Suzuki hasn’t forgotten the Vitara’s roots with the new EV. Instead of going after the nimble Ford Puma Gen-E or the pacey Volvo EX30, the mild-mannered e Vitara covers similar bases to the Vitara Hybrid - whether that’s on or off-road. It’s comfortable and capable but not quick by modern EV standards and offers little flair in its driving experience.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Suzuki e Vitara 49kWh 2WD 142bhp 9.6 seconds 93mph Suzuki e Vitara 61kWh AllGrip-e 181bhp 7.4 seconds 93mph Suzuki e Vitara 61kWh 2WD 142bhp 8.7 seconds 93mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Two battery capacities are offered with the e Vitara - 49kWh and 61kWh. Both are compact ‘blade’ batteries and are sourced from BYD. The smaller unit comes with a 142bhp electric motor and a 9.6-second 0-62mph time, while the 61kWh unit comes with either a single 172bhp electric motor for an 8.7-second 0-62mph time or a dual-motor four-wheel drive set-up with 181bhp, dropping the sprint to 7.4 seconds.