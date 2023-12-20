Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update

Jeep’s focus in 2023 may have been on its first all-electric car, the Avenger EV, but the bigger Compass model hasn’t been forgotten with new revisions for 2024.

Since the Jeep Compass was introduced in 2018, the landscape of the small SUV segment in the UK has dramatically changed. There’s the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Nissan Qashqai all to deal with in this competitive market, so these new updates will be welcome for the American offering.

The outgoing trim level range consisted of the Limited, S and High Altitude for the e-Hybrid and Limited, S and Trailhawk for the 4xe plug-in hybrid. Now there are four trim levels with Altitude, Summit, Overland and the off-road focused Trailhawk. All models get a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Jeep says the infotainment system is five times faster, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charging pad, are standard.

Altitude gets LED reflectors, automatic headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss black mirror caps. Cloth and vinyl seats can be found inside along with keyless go.

Summit models get 19-inch diamond alloy wheels, a two-tone paint finish with a black roof, LED fog lights, tinted windows and roof rails. The cabin features ventilated leather seats, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and parking sensors front and rear.