Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update
More technology and new trim levels have been introduced to Jeep’s small SUV
Jeep’s focus in 2023 may have been on its first all-electric car, the Avenger EV, but the bigger Compass model hasn’t been forgotten with new revisions for 2024.
Since the Jeep Compass was introduced in 2018, the landscape of the small SUV segment in the UK has dramatically changed. There’s the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Nissan Qashqai all to deal with in this competitive market, so these new updates will be welcome for the American offering.
The outgoing trim level range consisted of the Limited, S and High Altitude for the e-Hybrid and Limited, S and Trailhawk for the 4xe plug-in hybrid. Now there are four trim levels with Altitude, Summit, Overland and the off-road focused Trailhawk. All models get a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Jeep says the infotainment system is five times faster, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charging pad, are standard.
Altitude gets LED reflectors, automatic headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss black mirror caps. Cloth and vinyl seats can be found inside along with keyless go.
Summit models get 19-inch diamond alloy wheels, a two-tone paint finish with a black roof, LED fog lights, tinted windows and roof rails. The cabin features ventilated leather seats, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and parking sensors front and rear.
The Overland version comes with 17-inch black alloy wheels, a bespoke “off-road” bumper and extra ground clearance. Jeep says the vinyl seats are designed to be easily washable.
As for the Trailhawk, you’ll find black 17-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone paint finish, LED projector headlights and a decal on the bonnet, plus some ‘Trailhawk’ badging. To help boost off-road capability, there’s a skid plate for the transmission, along with added protection for the front suspension and transfer case. Jeep’s ‘select-terrain’ driving mode system comes with a rock mode too.
On top of these trim levels there are several packs. The ‘Premium Pack’ comes with integrated sat-nav, a hands free boot lid, wireless smartphone charger and updated Level 2 autonomous driving. The ‘Winter Pack’ includes heated front seats and steering wheel, all-weather floor mats and the option to specify a dual-pane sunroof. A ‘Safety Pack’ adds blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera and park assist.
The powertrain options remain the same as before: a 128bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid badged ‘e-Hybrid’, with a 48V motor integrated into the seven-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in hybrid uses a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder mated to an 11.4kWh battery for 237bhp and an electric range of around 30 miles.
The Compass currently kicks off from £34,580 in mild-hybrid form and £41,455 in plug-in hybrid guise. We expect small increases in price when it arrives in 2024.
Click here for the latest Jeep news and reviews...