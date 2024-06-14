Now, we’ve sat down with Jeep’s head of product planning in Europe, Marco Montepeloso, for an exclusive interview to find out more about everything the brand has in the pipeline.

Montepeloso hinted that the next-generation Renegade will be roughly the same size as the current model: “Personally, I really think there is space in the market between the Avenger and the new Compass, so we think that there is an opportunity.”

For context, the Avenger measures 4.08 metres long, while the new Compass is 4.55 metres tip to tail. If the new Renegade does bridge the gap between the two, it will measure about 4.3 metres – about the same as the latest Duster. The new Vauxhall Frontera and even the MINI Countryman are about the same size, too.

When asked if this could cause the Renegade to cannibalise its baby brother’s sales, or vice versa, Montepeloso quickly fired back: “This is not something new. We have sold Avenger and Renegade together over the last three years, and the great performance of Avenger has been with the Renegade there side-by-side.

“Looking at the customer analysis, there is a clear difference between a four-metre-long car that is mainly addressing the needs of compactness of some of our European customers, and a bigger 4.25 to 4.3-metre-long vehicle that addresses more the needs of young family that maybe start having some kids or have a very active lifestyle. These are the sort of people who need to bring more stuff, so they need more space in the second row, more boot space,” he said.