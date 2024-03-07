Pricing, specifications and range figures for the all-new Rivian R2 have finally been announced, two years after the advanced and adventurous electric SUV was revealed. And yes, it is coming to Europe and the UK.

If you’ve not heard of Rivian before, the California-based start-up created the world’s first electric pick-up truck, the R1T, and last year Volkswagen committed to investing $5.8billion in the company to gain access to its cutting-edge technology. The brand is all about sustainability, technology, adventuring and off-road capability.

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The R2 will be the first Rivian sold on this side of the Atlantic, where it will go head-to-head against the best-selling Tesla Model Y and many other highly talented EVs. We expect it to arrive in mainland Europe in 2027, before hopefully reaching Britain in 2028.

But while we await its arrival over here, the firm has announced prices in the US will start from around $45,000 (just under £34,000 at the current exchange rate) and there will be three versions of the R2 – Standard, Premium and Performance – closely mirroring its arch-rival, the Model Y.

First to arrive will be the R2 Performance, priced from $57,999 (about £43,600), which has been designed to be capable both on and off road, with its dual motors delivering four-wheel drive, 647bhp, 826Nm of torque and 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. It can also tow up to 4,400lbs (almost 2,000kg) and features Rally, Soft Sand, All-Terrain and Snow drive modes, among others.