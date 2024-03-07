New Rivian R2 details revealed: UK specs, range and pricing for Tesla Model Y rival
The cutting-edge electric family SUV is coming to the UK – but in 2028 at the earliest
Pricing, specifications and range figures for the all-new Rivian R2 have finally been announced, two years after the advanced and adventurous electric SUV was revealed. And yes, it is coming to Europe and the UK.
If you’ve not heard of Rivian before, the California-based start-up created the world’s first electric pick-up truck, the R1T, and last year Volkswagen committed to investing $5.8billion in the company to gain access to its cutting-edge technology. The brand is all about sustainability, technology, adventuring and off-road capability.
The R2 will be the first Rivian sold on this side of the Atlantic, where it will go head-to-head against the best-selling Tesla Model Y and many other highly talented EVs. We expect it to arrive in mainland Europe in 2027, before hopefully reaching Britain in 2028.
But while we await its arrival over here, the firm has announced prices in the US will start from around $45,000 (just under £34,000 at the current exchange rate) and there will be three versions of the R2 – Standard, Premium and Performance – closely mirroring its arch-rival, the Model Y.
First to arrive will be the R2 Performance, priced from $57,999 (about £43,600), which has been designed to be capable both on and off road, with its dual motors delivering four-wheel drive, 647bhp, 826Nm of torque and 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. It can also tow up to 4,400lbs (almost 2,000kg) and features Rally, Soft Sand, All-Terrain and Snow drive modes, among others.
Rivian says this version will offer an estimated range of 330 miles. Importantly, however, that range figure (like others Rivian has released so far) is based on the American EPA test cycle, which is harsher on EVs than the WLTP standard used in Europe. So every version will – on paper at least – be capable of going further over here.
Other features on this range-topping version will include a 15.3-inch touchscreen, 21-inch alloy wheels, semi-active suspension, heated and ventilated seats, heated rear seats, a 975kW 13-speaker sound system, upcycled birch wood interior trim, and bright yellow brake calipers and badging. Launch Edition models will also get Rivian’s latest Autonomy+ technology for the lifetime of the car, while it's a monthly or yearly subscription in all other versions.
Following shortly after will be the R2 Premium at $53,990 (£40,500) which will also get dual motors as standard, but producing 450bhp and 728Nm of torque, so 0-60mph will take 4.6 seconds. It will still have a 330-mile EPA range and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up should only take around half an hour. Standard kit will be much the same as well, except that this version gets 20-inch rims, less fancy suspension and a few less drive modes.
Performance and Premium models will also come with some interesting features that give a better idea of the kind of brand Rivian is. For starters, there’s a torch hidden in the driver’s door, and the rear windscreen can be lowered if you need space for really long items like surfboards. Or you can lower the rear windscreen and all four regular windows for a high-riding, wind-in-the-hair driving experience.
Finally, the R2 Standard due in 2027 in the States will start from around $45,000 with a smaller battery providing a roughly 275-mile range, or for $48,490 (£36,500) customers can add the bigger battery that’s good for up to 345 miles on a single charge – just shy of the longest-range Model Y, which can cover up to 357 miles under the EPA testing. This version of the R2 gets a single 350bhp e-motor driving the rear wheels, good for 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds.
Entry-level models will still get the big touchscreen, plus a slim 12.3-inch driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 525kW seven-speaker sound system and 19-inch alloy wheels. Customers will be able to add the 440bhp dual-motor powertrain and the Autonomy+ hands-free assisted driving technology.
Customers will also get a choice of several nature-inspired paint colours, including Catalina Cove blue, Esker Silver and Half Moon Grey and Forest Green. All-season Pirelli tyres will come as standard on every model, but there will be an option of BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres for that go-anywhere look.
Design, interior and technology
The Rivian R2 embraces the blocky yet clean and futuristic design language of the brand’s R1T pick-up and R1S seven-seat SUV. Chief Design Officer Jeff Hammoud said when the car was unveiled: “We designed R2 by balancing form with function, while building on our inviting and iconic design language.”
“The R2 embodies so many of our learnings that we have accumulated – the passion and attention to detail from our team are visible everywhere,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian.
One detail carried over to the R2 from its bigger siblings is Rivian’s signature vertical ‘stadium headlight’ design, the two units connected by a very thick lightbar spanning the front of the car. The rear end gets a similar full-width lightbar, with a subtly recessed section below for large ‘Rivian’ lettering.
Inside, the R2’s cabin is designed to be able to handle anything you can throw at it, using materials chosen for their sustainability and durability, with easy-to-clean textiles and surfaces throughout. The cabin has been designed to be inviting, too, from the use of soft textiles to the comic book-esque graphics on the touchscreen.
Rivian says the amount of rear legroom was a priority to ensure long journeys were comfortable for everyone in the five-seat SUV. The 2,935mm wheelbase will help with that, because it’s 45mm longer than the Model Y’s. However, it’s worth noting the R2 is 4,715mm long, whereas the Tesla stretches 4,797mm from nose to tail.
Nonetheless, Rivian claims the R2 offers up to 2,551 litres of storage, including a whopping 147-litre frunk under the boot. All of the seats in the Rivian can also be folded down completely flat when you need to carry lots of cargo, or want to use the car for camping in the wilderness.
Rivian has taken onboard feedback from R1T and R1S owners who complained about the lack of a glovebox, so the R2 features two: one in the traditional location, and another below the larger central touchscreen. The new steering wheel design in the R2 also incorporates two control dials with haptic feedback.
CEO RJ Scaringe said when unveiling the R2 in 2024 that it “combines capability, performance, utility, storage and functionality in a way that we think fits really right into a huge customer need and a huge need within the market”.
Rivian R2 platform, range and performance
The Rivian R2 sits on the company’s next-generation platform that has been designed with performance, range and cost efficiency in mind, and will also be used to underpin a more affordable crossover called the Rivian R3.
The new platform incorporates a structural battery – the top of the battery also serves as the floor of the vehicle – and other components that were designed to dramatically reduce complexity.
Weighing nearly one tonne less than the R1S and with its shorter wheelbase, the R2 is supposed to be more responsive and more manoeuvrable in town. It’s still meant to be especially capable off-road, though, with nearly 250mm of ground clearance, plus an approach angle of 25 degrees and departure angle of 26 degrees. That’s not just probably the best in this class, but similar to those of the latest Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4.
Because the R2 is capable of receiving frequent software updates from Rivian, new features can be added after launch, and the array of 11 cameras and five radars on the car will enable the R2 to offer enhanced autonomous driving capabilities over the brand’s previous models.
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