After showing off its new Epiq in near-production concept form, giving us a glimpse of the interior and even letting us have a go behind the wheel of a prototype, Skoda has given us another look at the production car - shortly before the small electric SUV’s global unveiling on May 19.

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The new images leave little to the imagination and we can see how the new Epiq, which will be positioned as Skoda’s entry-level EV, utilises the brand’s now familiar ‘Modern Solid design language’.

Exterior design

The latest teaser images confirm what we’ve known for a while - that the final Skoda Epiq production car will look almost identical to the show car revealed in summer 2025. The T-shaped headlights look virtually unchanged from last year’s pre-production car, as do the rear lights. The eight distinctive cut-outs in the front and rear bumpers aren’t visible here, but given they featured prominently on the show car and the prototype we drove, they’re very likely to make production.

While previous Skoda concepts have utilised oversized wheels, the ones on the Epiq show car looked suspiciously production-ready so we might see them on the finished car. Another element are the physical door handles, they clearly stick out beneath the cloak in the teaser.