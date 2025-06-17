Skoda Epiq teased again as big May 19 reveal approaches
Baby EV is set to give Skoda a proper Renault 4 rival
After showing off its new Epiq in near-production concept form, giving us a glimpse of the interior and even letting us have a go behind the wheel of a prototype, Skoda has given us another look at the production car - shortly before the small electric SUV’s global unveiling on May 19.
The new images leave little to the imagination and we can see how the new Epiq, which will be positioned as Skoda’s entry-level EV, utilises the brand’s now familiar ‘Modern Solid design language’.
Exterior design
The latest teaser images confirm what we’ve known for a while - that the final Skoda Epiq production car will look almost identical to the show car revealed in summer 2025. The T-shaped headlights look virtually unchanged from last year’s pre-production car, as do the rear lights. The eight distinctive cut-outs in the front and rear bumpers aren’t visible here, but given they featured prominently on the show car and the prototype we drove, they’re very likely to make production.
While previous Skoda concepts have utilised oversized wheels, the ones on the Epiq show car looked suspiciously production-ready so we might see them on the finished car. Another element are the physical door handles, they clearly stick out beneath the cloak in the teaser.
“The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Skoda’s successful all-electric family,” said Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer. “It embodies the essence of Skoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.”
Pricing and rivals
Skoda has confirmed that the Epiq will cost the same as its Kamiq petrol SUV equivalent, making good on the brand’s promise of a £25k EV. Skoda’s current EV entry point is the Elroq, which starts at under £32,000 but used examples can currently be found on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £25,000.
Sitting below the Elroq, the Auto Express 2025 Car of the Year, and the Enyaq as Skoda’s third all-electric model, the Epiq brings Skoda back into a small EV sector - though it’s not quite as small as the old Citigo-e.
That £25k price point means the Epiq will also have a load of fresh competition. There’s the Renault 5 and slightly larger Renault 4, the new Kia EV2 and its sibling model, the Hyundai Ioniq 3. Then there are rivals from within the VW Group, such as the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, plus the Cupra Raval - all of which share the same underpinnings as the Skoda.
Skoda Epiq interior details
We’ve actually seen the interior of the new Skoda Epiq, we just aren’t allowed to show it to you. Our prototype drive in a disguised version of the new small electric SUV - the little brother to the Elroq - revealed plenty about how the cabin design would shape up in the production car.
The deal was that no images or video of the interior details from our drive could be published but now Skoda has relaxed its own embargo with a few tantalising sketches. They reveal a clean and simple layout based on Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language. The ubiquitous central touchscreen is 13-inch in size and supported by a bank of piano key-style buttons below. There’s a 5.3-inch digital driver’s display behind the wheel, which is similar to that in the larger Elroq. A wide centre console contains storage cubbies and a phone charging pad.
We also know from our Epiq test drive that there’s an ambient lighting strip running across the dash. The base Studio models get recycled textile upholstery but upgrading to Loft trim will get you synthetic leather for the dashboard top and door inserts. The plush Suite trim includes suede and synthetic leather trim throughout.
The usual Skoda Simply Clever features will appear, like the umbrella in the driver’s door and the parking ticket holder. There’s also a claimed 26 litres of storage space in the cabin to supplement the very impressive 475-litre boot. That boot is actually bigger than the Elroq’s and dwarfs small SUV rivals like the Renault 4 (420 litres).
Batteries, range and performance
The 4.1-metre-long five-seater is Skoda’s equivalent to the Volkswagen ID. Cross: both share lower-cost LFP batteries and will originate in the same Spanish factory. Skoda has confirmed the Epiq will cover up to 267 miles on a charge.
As well as its MEB-Small platform, the Epiq will utilise the same choice of 37 and 52kWh batteries as the equivalent VW and Cupra models, with the larger of the two units delivering the 264-miles maximum range figure. It will charge from 10-80 per cent in around 23 minutes thanks to a peak charge rate of 133kW.
A variety of motors will be offered, the most powerful of which will be offered with a vRS badge on the wings. Volkswagen has confirmed a 223bhp unit for its small EV, capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in under seven seconds. More sedate 114bhp and 208bhp versions will make up the mainstream range.
For more information and impressions on how the Skoda Epiq is shaping up, check out or prototype drive…
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