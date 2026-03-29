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Road tests

New Skoda Peaq prototype review: seven-seat EV could lift brand to new heights

We get an early taste of the new seven-seat Skoda Peaq, which will arrive in the UK to rival the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9

By:Paul Barker
29 Mar 2026
Skoda Peaq prototype - front10

Verdict

This early peek at the Skoda Peaq provides some pretty strong signs that the brand is onto another winner. While the drive experience is pleasantly understated, which is right for this type of car, the Peaq appears at first look to be something that offers buckets of space and intelligent real-world usefulness. Although the range isn’t groundbreaking, if it looks as good as we suspect, then Skoda may have a really impressive family electric SUV on its hands.

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This new Skoda seven-seater is set to be a big deal – in more ways than one. The Peaq, the Czech brand’s new electric flagship, is 11cm longer than the seven-seat petrol Kodiaq SUV that current tops the range, and Auto Express was invited to Italy for an early drive of the big SUV, and to get a sneak peek of how it looks, ahead of the unveiling this summer and first cars hitting UK roads early next year. 

The Peaq introduces a number of things to Skoda’s model line-up, including one-pedal driving, a clever segmented panoramic roof and a new Android-based infotainment system that uses a vertical 13.6-inch screen, rather than the previous horizontal format. It also brings a new design language Skoda calls Modern Solid, but that doesn’t get revealed until later this year. However, if you check out the Vision 7S concept car from 2022 you’ll be pretty much there, including the so-called TechDeck glossy panel at the front that houses the array of driver aid sensors. It’s also good to see proper temperature switches below the touchscreen, with key functions – hazard lights, a volume roller and unlock switch – also mounted underneath it. 

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The model line-up takes the form of two battery and motor combinations: the 60, with 201bhp and a 63kWh battery with a 267-mile range, and the 90, which comes with rear- or all-wheel drive, 295bhp and a range of around 379 miles from its 91kWh battery. The larger battery charges at a faster rate of at least 195kWh compared to 160kWh from the smaller one, but the capacity difference means they will do 10-80 per cent charge in almost the same time – 28 and 27 minutes respectively. 

Skoda Peaq prototype - rear10

As it’s a Skoda, there’s no surprise that boot space is impressive. All UK cars will be seven-seaters, although a five-seat option with an even bigger load area will be sold in other markets. With the rearmost pair in place Skoda quotes a 299-litre capacity, rising to 890 litres when they are folded. The frunk, a new development for the brand, is wide enough to house the parcel shelf when it’s not needed, and can also look after the charging cable and tyre inflator. 

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The tight roads bordering Lake Como may not have been the most revealing or taxing of terrain for a test drive, but despite barely breaching 30mph for long stretches, the Peaq’s low-speed punch was obvious, as you’d expect from the 295bhp rear-drive 90 model we sampled. Given that it is a large car, it’s easy to pilot through small gaps and traffic, and doesn’t feel as chunky as other electric seven-seat SUVs such as the Kia EV9 or Hyundai Ioniq 9

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But it’s overwhelmingly Skoda to drive, which means sensible and comfort-orientated, and very similar in feel to its smaller Enyaq and Elroq siblings. The few drain covers and other bumps on the otherwise smooth Italian roads hinted at a softer ride that absorbs impacts nicely, although the UK’s rutted Tarmac will be a more telling test.

There’s plenty of adjustment to the driving experience via the screen, and our limited early drive didn’t highlight a big difference between the settings, although the steering does weight up a touch on the sportier option. The regenerative braking is notable, though. This is the first time that Skoda has offered full one-pedal driving, with two levels of regen as well as the regular drive mode with limited braking. The highest setting is certainly severe, almost too much for regular driving, and it’s a shame there are no graded levels to give the driver more choice than the two on offer. 

Our drive, which was all at urban speeds, recorded a decent 3.6 miles per kWh, which would equate to 324 miles on a full charge. That’s a respectable return versus the official figure, but we’ll reserve final judgement until a more exhaustive drive later this year.

Model:Skoda Peaq 90
Price:From £50,000 (est)
Powertrain:90kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Power:295bhp
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:7.1 seconds
Top speed:90mph
Range:379 miles
Max. charging:195kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
Size (L/W/H):4,874/TBC/1,664mm
On sale:Late 2026
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Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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