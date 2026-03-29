Verdict

This early peek at the Skoda Peaq provides some pretty strong signs that the brand is onto another winner. While the drive experience is pleasantly understated, which is right for this type of car, the Peaq appears at first look to be something that offers buckets of space and intelligent real-world usefulness. Although the range isn’t groundbreaking, if it looks as good as we suspect, then Skoda may have a really impressive family electric SUV on its hands.

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This new Skoda seven-seater is set to be a big deal – in more ways than one. The Peaq, the Czech brand’s new electric flagship, is 11cm longer than the seven-seat petrol Kodiaq SUV that current tops the range, and Auto Express was invited to Italy for an early drive of the big SUV, and to get a sneak peek of how it looks, ahead of the unveiling this summer and first cars hitting UK roads early next year.

The Peaq introduces a number of things to Skoda’s model line-up, including one-pedal driving, a clever segmented panoramic roof and a new Android-based infotainment system that uses a vertical 13.6-inch screen, rather than the previous horizontal format. It also brings a new design language Skoda calls Modern Solid, but that doesn’t get revealed until later this year. However, if you check out the Vision 7S concept car from 2022 you’ll be pretty much there, including the so-called TechDeck glossy panel at the front that houses the array of driver aid sensors. It’s also good to see proper temperature switches below the touchscreen, with key functions – hazard lights, a volume roller and unlock switch – also mounted underneath it.