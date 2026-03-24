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Skoda Enyaq and Elroq EVs get a frunky with new updates

Small, but very welcome updates will feature on Enyaq and Elroq from mid-2026

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Mar 2026
2026 Skoda Enyaq and Elroq9

Skoda has revealed a 2026 update for the Enyaq and Elroq, its C and D-segment electric cars that consistently appear among Europe’s highest-selling EVs. The revised pair will be available in European markets from the middle of this year, with UK models arriving in the third quarter. 

The only technical upgrade will be a switch to a new battery chemistry on low-spec 60-trimmed versions of both models, which now use LFP cells. This will provide an even longer lifespan for the battery, and more consistent and resilient charging – but there’s no change to the WLTP range figure. 

Other updates include the adoption of a new Android-based digital interface. This features a redesigned home screen with new tiles and more personalisation. The key change is to place the climate control functions to either side of the screen, rather than in a strip at the bottom. Other changes include support of a new digital key, which can be downloaded on the user’s phone in place of the usual car key, plus embedded apps such as YouTube and Spotify. 

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However, possibly the biggest advantage of the new system is Google integration for the maps, with a fully supported Google search function; it also includes your saved locations and favourites when you log in with your Google account. Intelligent route planning via Google is also now included. 

For the first time on any Skoda models using the MEB platform, there’s also a new 22-litre frunk. To improve access, the bonnet also now has gas struts, and the storage area is shaped to fit the charge cables. A new 230V electrical outlet in the boot, plus a new vehicle-to-load adapter and higher-speed charging complete the key changes. 

Pricing for the updated models is still to be announced, but we don’t expect much change over the existing cars. Current starting prices are just under £34,000 for the Elroq and £40,000 for the Enyaq. 

If you’re in the market for a new Skoda, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service now. 

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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