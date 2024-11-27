Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new Ioniq 3, launching the brand into the all-electric compact hatchback segment for the first time.

The South Korean brand displayed the Concept Three at the 2025 Munich Motor Show last September and while there have been plenty of changes to make the Hyundai Ioniq 3, this new model is the realisation of that rather wacky concept.

The Ioniq 3 sits below the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 as the smallest Ioniq-branded Hyundai. However, at 4.1m long, it’s not the smallest Hyundai electric car – that honour goes to the Inster supermini. The Ioniq 3’s size means there are a fair amount of fresh rivals for it to contend with, such as the Renault 5 and upcoming Cupra Raval and VW ID. Polo. There’s also the Kia EV2, with which the Ioniq 3 not only shares its platform with, but battery choices and electric motors, too.

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Pricing for the Ioniq 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in the UK later this summer. The Kia EV2, which is already available on the Auto Express Find A Car service, has recently been made eligible for the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant. Given it’s the Ioniq 3’s sister model, we should expect the same from the Hyundai. With the grant in place, the newcomer could start from around the £25,000 mark.

What does the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 look like?

Both the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 have pretty distinctive designs, so it’s no surprise the Ioniq 3 looks set to turn a few heads, too. Hyundai describes the model as an ‘aero hatch’ and while it sits higher than the Concept Three, the overall profile is familiar, with a low front end, swept-back windscreen and tapered windowline.