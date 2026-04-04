Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq Earth and Venus concept cars launch exclusive Chinese sub-brand

Hyundai has announced that it will turn its Ioniq electric cars into their own sub-brand exclusively for China. It’ll launch with two new concepts, the Venus and Earth, and focus on technologies designed specifically to appeal to the Chinese market. Production versions of both these models will not find their way into global markets like the UK and Europe, but they could preview design and technological developments that will.

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Both new concept cars will share a similar set of technologies under the skin, launching with all-electric and range-extender hybrid powertrain options. This is the first time the Ioniq brand has been associated with any form of ICE powertrain. These models will also feature autonomous driving functionality developed in conjunction with Hyundai’s partners in China.

The two concepts reveal a new design language tailored for China. Gone are the small cube design motifs of the global Ioniq products, and in their place is a cleaner and more sophisticated look.

Hyundai has been noted for the variety of its design across different models, but we suspect that a more cohesive design language across its new Ioniq range could take hold, giving the brand better customer recognition in the crowded Chinese market.

These models will rival cars from BYD, Chery, Geely and more when they are put into production, so will have lots of space to make up against in the Chinese market.