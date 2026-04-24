Hyundai has revealed a new mid-size electric saloon called the Ioniq V that will rival the Tesla Model 3 with concept car-like styling and a groundbreaking new interior.

However, the electric car won’t see the light of day in the UK, or many other global markets for that matter, as it’s the latest model in the brand’s Chinese market offensive.

In revealing the Ioniq V, Hyundai has taken a rapid-fire approach to productionising its Venus concept car, which was only revealed a few weeks ago.

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This means it shares the same arrow-shaped silhouette and some bold design features. For example, Hyundai has integrated frameless doors to help keep the body free of too many shutlines, but has reverted to traditional door handles as per the Chinese ban of motorised ‘hidden’ units.

Under the skin, Hyundai has developed the Ioniq V in a joint venture with Chinese brand BAIC. Precise technical information is still limited, but we do know it’ll feature a battery pack sourced from CATL that Hyundai says will enable a range of up to 372 miles on the Chinese CTLC cycle. This would equate to 300 miles on the European-standard WLTP test. That is less than the Tesla, but as with many Chinese market EVs, a 500-mile range isn’t considered of key importance.