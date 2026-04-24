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Dramatic Hyundai Ioniq V revealed with eye-catching arrow-shaped looks

Wraps come off striking new saloon based on Venus concept that delivers new-age tech and design

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Apr 2026
Hyundai Ioniq V - front 3/46

Hyundai has revealed a new mid-size electric saloon called the Ioniq V that will rival the Tesla Model 3 with concept car-like styling and a groundbreaking new interior. 

However, the electric car won’t see the light of day in the UK, or many other global markets for that matter, as it’s the latest model in the brand’s Chinese market offensive. 

In revealing the Ioniq V, Hyundai has taken a rapid-fire approach to productionising its Venus concept car, which was only revealed a few weeks ago. 

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This means it shares the same arrow-shaped silhouette and some bold design features. For example, Hyundai has integrated frameless doors to help keep the body free of too many shutlines, but has reverted to traditional door handles as per the Chinese ban of motorised ‘hidden’ units. 

Under the skin, Hyundai has developed the Ioniq V in a joint venture with Chinese brand BAIC. Precise technical information is still limited, but we do know it’ll feature a battery pack sourced from CATL that Hyundai says will enable a range of up to 372 miles on the Chinese CTLC cycle. This would equate to 300 miles on the European-standard WLTP test. That is less than the Tesla, but as with many Chinese market EVs, a 500-mile range isn’t considered of key importance. 

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Instead, there is more focus on a car’s connectivity and interior technology, which is where this new Hyundai really pushes the boundaries. Dominating the dashboard is a 27-inch touchscreen display that stretches across to the passenger side. There’s no traditional instrument binnacle; instead a high-mounted head-up display shows the driver key information like speed and range.

This new model also previews Hyundai’s new design language and technology suite for China. With a younger customer base there, it shows how brands are taking a different approach, with buyers less likely to be intimidated by complex electronics and large screens. This is clear in its total lack of physical controls – a contrast to the new Ioniq 3, which is designed for Europe and global markets. 

Hyundai Ioniq V - rear 3/46

And before we discount the new Ioniq V entirely in a more global context, it’s worth remembering that Hyundai does have a history of taking China-based cars to new markets. The Nexo, which was initially intended to be only for China, is now available elsewhere, including in right-hand-drive form for Australia. We’ll have to wait to see if this is also the case with the Ioniq V.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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