Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Honda Series 0 is dead on arrival: Groundbreaking electric SUV and saloon cancelled due to lack of demand

Tough financials, slow-EV take up and cost of planned American production have killed Honda’s 0 Series models

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Mar 2026
Honda 0 Series saloon - front action

Honda has confirmed that its dramatic 0 Series SUV and 0 Series saloon have been cancelled, with the company making the tough decision to write off as much as £11.7 billion of investment over two years. 

Both were due to be built in the US, with the Series 0 SUV ready for global market release in late 2026, and the sleek saloon due the following year. But in light of significant headwinds, the plan has been brought to a complete halt. 

Honda said its decision was based on a number of factors, including changing government policies, slow customer take-up of EVs and its own deteriorating financial position. A statement issued by the Japanese firm read: “This decision was made as part of the reassessment of the company’s automobile electrification strategy due to various factors, including recent changes in the business environment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“The profitability of Honda automobile business is currently declining due primarily to the unfavorable impact of changes in US tariff policies on the gasoline and hybrid vehicle business, and a decline in the competitiveness of Honda products in Asia due to the impact of the allocation of more resources to EV development.”

Among these contributory factors, we suspect the compromised business case for building an electric car in the US was the ultimate reason for its demise. Not only have all American government grants and funding relating to anything considered ‘eco-friendly’ by President Trump’s administration been scrapped, but so have the US’s environmental standards, therefore reducing the need to go green. 

US demand for EVs has been very slow to pick up, as is also the case in Japan – two of Honda’s key markets for the new generation of models. The result, Honda concluded, would lead to greater losses in the long run if the cars were to have reached full production. 

In addition to this, Honda’s shrinking market share in Chinese markets has also proven to be a significant challenge, with the firm stating frankly: “In such a difficult competitive environment, Honda was unable to deliver products that offer value for money better than that of newer EV manufacturers, resulting in a decline in competitiveness.” 

One positive, though, is that Honda will continue with its 0 Alpha SUV that’s currently in development for Asian markets such as India and Japan. This suggests that the Series 0 ethos isn’t completely dead, only that the models – as we knew them – won’t come to fruition. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Honda’s future focus is fixed on hybrids as EVs take a back seat
Honda Civic - front cornering

Honda’s future focus is fixed on hybrids as EVs take a back seat

The 0 Series SUV will go on sale in the UK in the second half of next year, but hybrid models will continue being the volume sellers for Honda
News
26 Feb 2026
Honda HRC could bring Type R joy to the masses
Alastair HRC opinion

Honda HRC could bring Type R joy to the masses

Alastair Crooks argues that Honda’s new performance sub-brand could rival the biggest names
Opinion
2 Feb 2026
New Honda Base Station Prototype is the space age caravan your EV's been crying out for
Honda Base Station Prototype

New Honda Base Station Prototype is the space age caravan your EV's been crying out for

The futuristic Honda Series 0 SUV has been given its best dealer-fit accessory
News
14 Jan 2026
New Honda badge confirmed: EV era brings a fresh 'H' logo
New Honda logo for hybrids and EVs

New Honda badge confirmed: EV era brings a fresh 'H' logo

Honda is embracing a new era of EVs with a fresh badge
News
13 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 - front tracking

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7

Second report: all is not rosy in the garden when it comes to driving our BYD
Long-term tests
11 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026
Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content