Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda 0 Alpha will evolve into a Skoda Elroq rival

Another new car based on Honda’s ambitious 0 Series will arrive in Japan in 2027

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Oct 2025
Honda 0 Alpha - front

Honda has surprised Japan Mobility Show goers with a brand-new Series 0 SUV prototype that’s only a year or so away from series production. This new model, the 0 Alpha, will be based on the same architecture as the larger SUV and saloon, and rival similarly sized EVs like the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and forthcoming Toyota CH-R+

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing and technical information have still yet to be confirmed, but the model will be launched first in its native Japanese market, followed by other Asian markets soon after. European sales have yet to be confirmed, but given that all 0 Series models have global market relevance, we’d be shocked not to see it in European showrooms later in the decade. 

Fundamentally, the new Honda 0 Alpha will compete in the class below the forthcoming 0 SUV that’ll go into production next year. It shares a very similar design language, but differs in both proportion and detailing. 

Honda 0 Alpha - side static

Up front, there’s the same blacked-out panel, but here it features a new daytime running light signature, with an aggressive lower bumper that’s separated from the main body both in form and colour. The profile is similar to the SUV’s, with the metalwork tapering at the sills, but the rear door has a sharply rising windowline, and meets the thick C-pillar without needing a rear quarter window. 

At the rear, the same pod-like window glass and U-shaped rear lights give a similar signature to the larger 0 SUV, but the shorter proportions seem to suit the upright and blocky nature just as well. 

Inside, the 0 Alpha will feature the same new ASIMO user interface as the SUV, with a screen-heavy interface made up from three main displays. Honda is also working on elements like a ‘yoke’-style steering wheel similar to what is already in use on some Lexus models. 

Plus a steer-by-wire system is being developed to give the steering rack a fully adaptive ratio, which is essential with a yoke-style steering wheel. Further details, such as the battery technology, electric motors and other autonomous driving functions, are still to be confirmed. 

Hankering for a Honda? Take a look the latest deals via our buy a car service...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand
Japan Mobility Show 2025

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand

The biggest manufacturers in Japan have gone all out at this year’s Tokyo show, here's what's been revealed so far…
News
29 Oct 2025
Subaru STI concepts give glimpse of brand’s rally-inspired future
Subaru Performance-E STI - front 3/4 static

Subaru STI concepts give glimpse of brand’s rally-inspired future

Blue and gold is back in 2025 thanks to two crazy new concepts from Subaru
News
29 Oct 2025
New Mazda Vision X-Coupe could inspire a future flagship
Mazda Vision X-Coupe - front 3/4 static

New Mazda Vision X-Coupe could inspire a future flagship

Mazda’s striking Vision X-Coupe is a high-riding, twin-rotary plug-in hybrid with carbon-capture technology
News
29 Oct 2025
New electric Lexus Sports Concept to sit alongside V8-powered Gazoo Racing GT
Lexus Sports Concept EV - front 3/4 static

New electric Lexus Sports Concept to sit alongside V8-powered Gazoo Racing GT

New details of the Lexus Sports Concept have been revealed at the Japan Mobility Show
News
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb
News
24 Oct 2025
New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible

Mike Rutherford thinks leasing is the answer for those looking for a new car on a budget
Opinion
26 Oct 2025
Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle
Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan - header image

Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle

The Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan are among the best-selling cars in the UK. Which deserves its popularity the most?
Car group tests
26 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content