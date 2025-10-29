Honda has surprised Japan Mobility Show goers with a brand-new Series 0 SUV prototype that’s only a year or so away from series production. This new model, the 0 Alpha, will be based on the same architecture as the larger SUV and saloon, and rival similarly sized EVs like the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and forthcoming Toyota CH-R+.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing and technical information have still yet to be confirmed, but the model will be launched first in its native Japanese market, followed by other Asian markets soon after. European sales have yet to be confirmed, but given that all 0 Series models have global market relevance, we’d be shocked not to see it in European showrooms later in the decade.

Fundamentally, the new Honda 0 Alpha will compete in the class below the forthcoming 0 SUV that’ll go into production next year. It shares a very similar design language, but differs in both proportion and detailing.

Up front, there’s the same blacked-out panel, but here it features a new daytime running light signature, with an aggressive lower bumper that’s separated from the main body both in form and colour. The profile is similar to the SUV’s, with the metalwork tapering at the sills, but the rear door has a sharply rising windowline, and meets the thick C-pillar without needing a rear quarter window.

At the rear, the same pod-like window glass and U-shaped rear lights give a similar signature to the larger 0 SUV, but the shorter proportions seem to suit the upright and blocky nature just as well.

Inside, the 0 Alpha will feature the same new ASIMO user interface as the SUV, with a screen-heavy interface made up from three main displays. Honda is also working on elements like a ‘yoke’-style steering wheel similar to what is already in use on some Lexus models.

Plus a steer-by-wire system is being developed to give the steering rack a fully adaptive ratio, which is essential with a yoke-style steering wheel. Further details, such as the battery technology, electric motors and other autonomous driving functions, are still to be confirmed.

Hankering for a Honda? Take a look the latest deals via our buy a car service...