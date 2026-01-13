For just the fourth time in its history, Honda is changing its logo. A new, simple ‘H’ badge has been announced for the company’s future EVs and “major hybrid models” - and it will appear for the first time next year.

Honda says the design of the new badge “represents two outstretched hands” and “embodies how Honda is planning to tackle the period of transformation” - referring to the growth of electrified vehicles. The logo itself clearly has a retro look, similar to Honda’s original from 1963.

The new badge was first revealed in 2024 on the all-electric 0 Series saloon concept, which we’ve driven in prototype form. The new 0 Series SUV prototype also bears the new design, and in China, Honda’s joint-venture partners, GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda, have already revealed two ‘GT’ cars with the revised ‘H’ logo.

Away from its Chinese associates, the first car directly from Honda to wear the new badge is likely to be the 0 Series SUV, which will start production in late 2026, followed shortly afterwards by the 0 Series saloon. As for future hybrid models, we can expect Honda’s new logo to appear on the 12th generation of the Civic, which will come in a few years. It may also feature on possible replacements for the CR-V and the ZR-V - which can be had on the Auto Express BUy A Car service with average savings of almost £3,000.

The company also says that the new logo won’t appear only on cars. We expect it to be “applied to other areas of its business – including dealership locations, communications initiatives, and automobile motorsport activities”.

