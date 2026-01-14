Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Honda Base Station Prototype is the space age caravan your EV's been crying out for

The futuristic Honda Series 0 SUV has been given its best dealer-fit accessory

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Jan 2026
Honda Base Station Prototype

Honda has revealed a new camper trailer designed to be as lightweight as possible, while retaining a spacious and flexible interior. This funky and futuristic caravan has come from Honda’s US-based design and R&D facilities, and could be the perfect accessory for your next electric SUV

Called the Base Station Prototype, it’s modular in its design and allows a whole host of accessories to be fitted to it.

The five main window panes can be swapped out for solid panels or accessories to suit the interior layout, making the trailer completely customisable. In Honda’s initial renderings, the model is fitted with an air conditioner, external shower and kitchen, but these can all be swapped out for a range of other features to suit the buyer. 

There’s a pop-top that can be raised to open up over seven square feet of stand-up space, and the rearmost panel can be lifted up on top-mounted hinges, creating a hatch that opens the camper up to the surrounding campsite. 

Sleeping quarters are comprised of a fold-out queen-size futon mattress, with optional kids bunks above. 

Unlike many current campers, this one is fitted with its own lithium ion battery pack, inverter and solar panels. These are capable of powering all its accessories without the need for a connection to the grid, and a Honda generator can also easily be hooked up for longer stays in the wilderness. 

The clean, futuristic design doesn't only mimic the aesthetic of Honda’s future all-electric SUVs, but it also includes useful features such as illuminated rings around the windows. These are programmable for brightness and colour, and can light the campsite at night.

However, the key design requirement was to reduce weight where possible, increasing the variety of cars that are capable of towing it. So it could be towed by smaller ICE or hybrid-powered models such as the CR-V, or reduce the drain on electric range in something like the all-electric Series 0 SUV pictured. 

Honda doesn’t have any immediate plans to put the Base Station Prototype into production, but it’s a clear example of the sort of clean, off-grid adventuring that it hopes customers will want to experience with its new era of all-electric models. The first of those – Honda’s Series 0 SUV – will be revealed in its full production trim later this year, with sales in the UK and Europe due in 2027. 

Are you in the market to buy a car you can sleep in? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

