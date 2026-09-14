This is the new Kia PV7, big brother to the Auto Express award-winning Kia PV5 that has consistently impressed us as both a family hauler and commercial workhorse. Now the Korean brand is raising the stakes with the larger, more capable and more sophisticated PV7, which will arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2027.

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The biggest difference between the PV5 and PV7 is, as you might expect, the size. In its longest current form, the PV5 is just under 4.7 metres long, whereas the PV7 is 5,350mm – over half a metre more. Compared to rivals, the Kia is midway between short and long-wheelbase Ford Transit Customs, and nearly 300mm longer than the long-wheelbase Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

Kia says its passenger model will be capable of seating up to nine occupants in four rows, but in Korean markets there will actually be the option to accommodate up to 11. This gives some idea of how efficiently the PV7 uses its admittedly large footprint – thanks in large part to its modular e-GMP.S platform.

Models fitted with three rows will have the option of sliding seats in the second and third rows, and they can be removed altogether if required. Top-spec cars also come with separate rear controls for the air-conditioning, plus the usual scattering of USB charge points as well as interior lighting for those at the back.

In Cargo form, the front cabin can be set up in two or three-seat layouts, leaving over six square metres of loadspace in the rear section, or up to 8.1 square metres in the forthcoming high-roof derivative. There will also be the choice of twin barn doors on the back or a traditional lifting tailgate, plus powered sliding doors and a load-through bulkhead for long items. The payload is rated to 1,165kg, which is higher than both the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and Ford’s electric Transit Custom can manage.

What range does the Kia PV7 have?

There will be two nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery options available: a 71.5kWh standard range pack and a 96.2kWh long range one. Key technical figures for the smaller option are yet to be released, but Kia says the long range will be able to reach up to 285 miles on a charge, which is significantly up on the Transit (201 miles), but a few miles behind the highest-range ID.Buzz models, which can get close to 300 miles.