New Kia PV7 teased as our Family car of the Year’s bigger brother
The Kia PV7 will be unveiled in two weeks time as the IAA Transportation show in Germany
Just two weeks away from its full reveal, the Kia PV7 has been teased. The forthcoming MPV and commercial vehicle rival to the Ford E-Transit Custom and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is the bigger brother to the Kia PV5 - Auto Express 2026 Family Car of the Year and Electric Van of the Year in its Passenger and Cargo forms respectively.
The Kia PV7 is set to be unveiled on 14 September at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany. New teaser photographs confirm that the vehicle will get the same futuristic styling as the smaller Kia PV5, although while that model sits towards the smaller end of the medium-sized van segment, at 5.2 metres long, the PV7 will compete towards the top-end, targeting Long Wheelbase versions of the aforementioned E-Transit Custom, as well as the upcoming Renault Trafic E-Tech.
The Kia PV7 is expected to go on sale in 2027 and will almost certainly be offered in a range of different configurations to suit varied use cases, from panel vans to people carriers. Kia’s European ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’ (the brand’s term for its electric commercial vehicle programme) director, Erhan Eren, has previously suggested to us that the PV7 could even be offered as a ‘light camper’. With the new Volkswagen ID. California Cruise offering fold-down rear seats that convert into a double bed, it’s possible that the Kia could be offered with a rival campervan arrangement.
The Kia PV7 will sit on the same E-GMP.S platform as the smaller PV5 and the forthcoming even larger PV9 that’s due in 2029. The PV7’s larger size could give Kia greater scope to include a battery with more capacity than the 71.2kWh ‘Long Range’ pack that’s offered in the PV5 and provides up to 256 miles of range.
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is supposedly capable of 276 miles on a charge, so we could see the PV7 achieve figures closer to that if fitted with a bigger battery – or far less if Kia decides to mirror the much-lighter PV5’s set-up. That said, the PV7 is likely to share the PV5’s 161bhp electric motor, meaning it’ll almost certainly post a 0-62mph time slower than its smaller counterpart’s 10.7 seconds.
Kia also previously hinted to Auto Express that it’s been experimenting with modular rear ends for the vehicle which could, in theory, allow owners to swap from minibus to camper, or from panel van to pick-up, literally overnight. CEO Song Ho-Sung said PV7 could be offered “as a donor model without anything” – giving customers greater scope for personalisation, as well as the opportunity to modify their van on the fly according to their ever-changing needs.” Whether this bold vision has, or will ever, come to fruition is not yet clear.
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