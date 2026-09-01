New Kia PV7 teased as our Family car of the Year’s bigger brother

Just two weeks away from its full reveal, the Kia PV7 has been teased. The forthcoming MPV and commercial vehicle rival to the Ford E-Transit Custom and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric is the bigger brother to the Kia PV5 - Auto Express 2026 Family Car of the Year and Electric Van of the Year in its Passenger and Cargo forms respectively.

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The Kia PV7 is set to be unveiled on 14 September at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany. New teaser photographs confirm that the vehicle will get the same futuristic styling as the smaller Kia PV5, although while that model sits towards the smaller end of the medium-sized van segment, at 5.2 metres long, the PV7 will compete towards the top-end, targeting Long Wheelbase versions of the aforementioned E-Transit Custom, as well as the upcoming Renault Trafic E-Tech.

The Kia PV7 is expected to go on sale in 2027 and will almost certainly be offered in a range of different configurations to suit varied use cases, from panel vans to people carriers. Kia’s European ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’ (the brand’s term for its electric commercial vehicle programme) director, Erhan Eren, has previously suggested to us that the PV7 could even be offered as a ‘light camper’. With the new Volkswagen ID. California Cruise offering fold-down rear seats that convert into a double bed, it’s possible that the Kia could be offered with a rival campervan arrangement.