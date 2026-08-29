BMW iX3 vs Mercedes GLC vs Volvo EX60: fight for EV SUV supremacy
New arrivals from Volvo and Mercedes are the latest to try to unseat award-winning BMW SUV
We really rate the BMW iX3 here at Auto Express. It was the first model to use the German firm’s next-generation electric-car technology, and we were so impressed with it that we crowned it the best Premium Electric Car and Mid-size Premium SUV in our New Car Awards back in June; it was in the running to take our Car of the Year title, too.
But the new-car market never stands still. While the iX3 saw off the challenge of rivals from Tesla, Audi, Alpine and Lexus when we first got our hands on it, there are two new premium electric SUVs ready to do battle.
The latest arrival in the sector is the Volvo EX60, which joins the EX30, EX40 and EX90 to give the Swedish firm an electric SUV to suit all budgets and use cases. Does the mid-sized model deliver on range, performance and luxury to give the iX3 a run for its money?
Mercedes is considered a natural rival for BMW, and the German manufacturer joins the fray with the GLC Electric, a replacement for the EQC that sticks with the ICE model’s badge. Make no mistake, though, this is a pure EV on a bespoke platform and is packed with the kind of advanced tech that we’ve become accustomed to from the three-pointed star.
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So the big question is whether our double New Car Awards winner from BMW can still come out on top against its fresh competition from Volvo and Mercedes. Our in-depth triple road test will reveal all.
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BMW iX3
|Model:
|BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro
|Price:
|£65,330
|Powertrain:
|113kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 463bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|492 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
While the iX3 line-up has expanded to include a new rear-wheel-drive version with an 87kWh battery that reduces the starting price to £53,250, we’re testing the higher-spec, four-wheel-drive 50 xDrive version here. It has the biggest battery on test, at 113kWh, and the longest claimed range, too.
There are standard iX3, M Sport and M Sport Pro variants offered, with the top-spec Pro model carrying a £1,500 premium over the M Sport to start at £57,250. Option packs can bump the price higher.
Tester’s notes
Fake engine noises are part and parcel of most EVs today, but BMW seems to have taken them to another level. The iX3 has a system called HypersonX that “creates a sound experience that is an emotional interaction between driver and car”.
In Personal mode there’s a subtle petrol-like hum, but selecting Sport mode will add a further layer of computerised energy to the system, as well as an extra level of rear-bias to the power delivery. There’s also a Silent mode, which creates a more serene experience.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, and they fill out the bulk of the screen when in use, but overall we found BMW’s embedded system better to use. The built-in navigation has the added bonus of being connected to online services for accurate traffic and public charging information on trips.
If you prefer to use Apple or Google maps, then it would be nice for the next-turn information to be piped onto the Panoramic iDrive display, but otherwise it’s a superb user interface.
Mercedes GLC
|Model:
|Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC Premium Plus
|Price:
|£70,850
|Powertrain:
|94kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 482bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.3 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|395 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
While the EQC pioneered Mercedes’ electric SUV, its replacement reverts to the GLC badge that’s carried by its petrol counterpart. It uses the MB.EA platform that’s shared with the forthcoming C-Class, and there are GLC 250 (85kWh battery) and GLC 400 (94kWh) variants offered.
Trim levels are similar to the ICE GLC’s, with Sport, AMG Line, Premium and Premium Plus increasing the standard kit and the price, with our top-spec GLC 400 starting at £70,850.
Tester’s notes
In an effort to deliver a smoother driving experience, Mercedes has fitted the GLC with its latest One-Box braking system. This brake-by-wire set-up has no physical connection between the pedal and wheels, instead plugging into a computer processor that looks after both the regenerative braking and the physical system.
Information from assorted sensors dictates which source is used, and the aim is to give a consistent pedal action. On the whole it works well, with a progressive pedal but not much feel.
Mercedes likes to lay on the light shows inside and out, and the GLC takes things to another level. The numerous LEDs set into the grille and rear light bar pulsate when the car is parked, while the cabin lighting offers the whole colour spectrum to choose from. There are themed colourways that combine different hues to enhance the cabin ambience, too.
Overhead, the Sky Control panoramic roof has nine panels that can be set to clear or opaque, while illuminated three-pointed stars are inset into the glass.
Volvo EX60
|Model:
|Volvo EX60 P10 AWD Ultra
|Price:
|£68,445
|Powertrain:
|95kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 503bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.5 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|403 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
The EX60 is the first Volvo to use the SPA3 platform that integrates the battery with the chassis, while the Google-based operating system is the most advanced that Volvo has ever fitted.
There are three battery options available, badged P6, P10 and P12, with the latter available to order but arriving in the new year. Here we test the mid-range P10 AWD in Ultra trim, which has a claimed range in excess of 400 miles.
Tester’s notes
While the EX60’s cabin has a relative dearth of physical buttons, one that customers demanded was a volume control. Feedback from existing Volvo owners reported that they liked to be able to turn the sound system’s volume down in their cars when looking for a parking space.
Volvo has obliged with a cigar-shaped roller made from crystal glass that takes pride of place between back and forward buttons, just below the landscape touchscreen. Pressing the control mutes the speakers completely.
You can download an app and use that to unlock and start the EX60, rather than carrying the physical key that works on proximity detection. Volvo states that locking and unlocking will still work even if your phone battery is flat.
Opening the doors is a novelty for the first time, because the EX60 doesn’t have conventional handles. Instead you squeeze the little winged tab sprouting from the window line. Once you’re familiar with the set-up, it becomes second nature to use when approaching the car.
Head-to-head
On the road
While all three cars are rapid in a straight line, keen drivers are best served by the iX3, because it feels more agile and responsive than its rivals. The GLC hides its weight well in corners, but is better served as a quiet and refined cruiser that soothes its occupants.
The Volvo is somewhere between the BMW and Mercedes, edging closer to the GLC’s comfort, but with fast steering that feels out of place in a bulky SUV.
Tech highlights
The Mercedes is a tech feast, with the seamless Hyperscreen set-up combining three displays in one, all of which offer high-resolution graphics and quick responses to inputs.
Volvo’s Google-based infotainment is user-friendly, but we’d like to see a few more physical controls. The iX3 matches the GLC for crisp displays, while the windscreen-width Panoramic Vision set-up is a fresh take on head-up displays.
Price and running
Rapid DC charging speeds are standard on all three cars, with the BMW offering the fastest rate.
A big battery and joint-best efficiency of 3.6 miles per kWh meant the iX3 had a 391-mile range on test, which is around 100 miles short of the claimed range. The GLC matched the BMW’s efficiency, but its smaller battery gave a range of 338 miles. The Volvo was close behind, while a bigger-battery option is available.
Practicality
The Volvo looks smaller than these rivals and it has marginally less legroom, but head and shoulder space is good. The Mercedes is tighter than the other two, but is by no means cramped.
The iX3 and GLC have similar boot space and are ahead of the EX60 in five-seat mode. All have storage in the nose, with the Mercedes offering a large 128-litre area and a bonnet that can be opened by pressing the Mercedes badge.
Safety
Bright LED lighting tech is standard on all three cars, while the Mercedes syncs its cabin lights with the safety systems – it flashes when you drift out of your lane, for example.
Neither the Volvo nor Mercedes has been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but the iX3 earned a five-star rating. While the BMW and Volvo engage the handbrake when you select park, the GLC only engages it when you open the door.
Ownership
Three-year, unlimited mileage warranties were once a benefit of premium-car ownership, but they look a little stingy these days. All three makers offer insurance-based extended warranties on a case-by-case basis.
According to our Driver Power survey, Mercedes owners are a happy bunch, placing the firm at the top of the manufacturer pile, with BMW finishing fifth and Volvo 14th out of 30 marques.
Verdict
Which electric SUV came out on top?
Winner: BMW iX3
When a car such as the BMW iX3 rewrites the rulebook, it proves to be very hard for its direct rivals to beat. It’s moved the game on for the whole EV market, and its performance, efficiency and practicality put it on top here. Some might find the ride a little too firm for their liking, but it’s not a deal breaker in a car that delivers one of the most convincing EV ownership propositions around.
Runner-up: Volvo EX60
With a long range, stylish looks, a premium interior, comfortable ride and strong performance, the EX60 is an appealing package that deserves to do well. It’s a great alternative to the iX3 that isn’t quite as efficient, and is pricey if you upgrade to the biggest battery. Even the mid-range P10 model has more power than is really necessary, but cabin space is decent and the on-board tech is easy to get along with. We’d like to see a bit more cabin storage to boost its practicality.
Third: Mercedes GLC
The GLC finishes third, but in truth both it and the Volvo are worthy runners-up to the BMW. Where the EX60 offers minimalist design, the Mercedes goes all-out with advanced tech, high-quality materials and novel lighting. It’s the most comfortable car of our trio, while excellent efficiency is appealing – it’s a shame that there isn’t an even larger battery to take advantage of it. Prices are higher overall, too, but the GLC is a premium product that showcases Mercedes’ EV tech.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro
|Volvo EX60 P10 AWD Ultra
|Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC Premium Plus
|Price from/price as tested
|£53,250/£65,330
|£56,860/£68,445
|£55,495/£70,850
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain/power/torque
|2x e-motors/463bhp/645Nm
|2x e-motors/ 503bhp/710Nm
|2x e-motors/482bhp/800Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/4WD
|Single-speed/4WD
|Single-speed/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|4.9 seconds/130mph
|4.6 seconds/112mph
|4.3 seconds/130mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|84/94dB
|84/90dB
|83/87dB
|Battery capacity/usable/official range
|113/108.7kWh/492 miles
|95/92kWh/403 miles
|94/94kWh/395 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.6 mi/kWh/ 391 miles
|3.5 mi/kWh/322 miles
|3.6 mi/kWh/338 miles
|Maximum DC charging
|400kW (10-80% in 21 mins)
|370kW (10-80% in 16 mins)
|330kW (10-80% in 22 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,782/2,897/1,895/1,635mm
|4,803/2,970/1,993/1,639mm
|4,858/2,972/1,913/1,649mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|1,035/710/435mm
|690/1,090/430mm
|715/1,055/473mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|1,035/740mm
|775/1,080mm
|885/1,055mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|565-825/965/1,465mm
|570-810/985/1,495mm
|600-865/950/1,470mm
|Boot opening width/height
|795/1,075mm
|1,015/780mm
|1,090/822mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|58/520/1,750 litres
|58/523/1,647 litres
|128/570/1,740 litres
|Boot length/width/height
|995/1,100/740mm
|1,005/1,045/745mm
|1,037/1,095/770mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,285/540/2,000kg
|2,275/535/2,400kg
|2,616/505/2,400kg
|Turning circle
|12.1 metres
|11.3 metres
|12.1 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (3yrs/36,000)/depreciation
|£35,605/54.50%
|£36,550/53.40%
|£35,354/49.90%
|Depreciation
|£29,725
|£31,895
|£35,496
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|43/£772/£640
|43/£750/£640
|50/£869/£640
|Three-year service cost
|£612
|POA
|£1,200
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£522/£1,044
|£522/£1,045
|£566/£1,133
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£725
|£746
|£725
|Basic warranty/recovery
|3yrs (unlimited miles)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs
|3yrs (unlimited miles)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|POA (up to 100,000 miles)
|POA (up to 4yrs/80k miles)
|POA (up to 2yrs/100k miles)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|5th
|14th
|1st
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|73/83/86/95/5 stars (2026)
|Not yet tested
|Not yet tested
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£875-£4,385/20 inches
|£795/21 inches
|£750-£1,000/21 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360
|Front & rear/360-degree
|Yes/360-degree
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/heat pump
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Part synthetic/£1,475
|Synthetic leather/£1,495
|Synthetic leather/£2,000
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Front/£250
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|17.9 inches/43.3 inches
|15.04 inches/11.4 inches
|39.1 inches/N/A
|Climate control/sunroof/wireless charging
|Two-zone/£1,275
|Three-zone/yes
|Two-zone/yes
|USBs/Wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Four/two
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/£1,700 pack
|Yes/no
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
BMW iX3
Panoramic glass is a £1,275 option that will lift the relatively dark cabin ambience, while heated outer rear seats are decent value at £375. Spending £4,385 on paint opens access to BMW’s Individual service for custom shades and textures.
Mercedes GLC
Upgrading to the Refinement Package (£2,500) is worthwhile for air suspension and rear-wheel steering. Nappa leather only comes in a dark Tagua brown hue – our test car had artificial hide in beech brown for no extra cost.
Volvo EX60
Integrated child seats can be added in the rear for £345, while wool blend upholstery is £645. The panoramic glass roof can be upgraded to an electrochromic version that switches between clear and opaque for £995.
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