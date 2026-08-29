BMW iX3 vs Mercedes GLC vs Volvo EX60: fight for EV SUV supremacy

Neither the Volvo nor Mercedes has been tested by Euro NCAP yet, but the iX3 earned a five-star rating. While the BMW and Volvo engage the handbrake when you select park, the GLC only engages it when you open the door.

Ownership

Three-year, unlimited mileage warranties were once a benefit of premium-car ownership, but they look a little stingy these days. All three makers offer insurance-based extended warranties on a case-by-case basis.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to our Driver Power survey, Mercedes owners are a happy bunch, placing the firm at the top of the manufacturer pile, with BMW finishing fifth and Volvo 14th out of 30 marques.

Verdict

Which electric SUV came out on top?

Winner: BMW iX3

When a car such as the BMW iX3 rewrites the rulebook, it proves to be very hard for its direct rivals to beat. It’s moved the game on for the whole EV market, and its performance, efficiency and practicality put it on top here. Some might find the ride a little too firm for their liking, but it’s not a deal breaker in a car that delivers one of the most convincing EV ownership propositions around.

Runner-up: Volvo EX60

With a long range, stylish looks, a premium interior, comfortable ride and strong performance, the EX60 is an appealing package that deserves to do well. It’s a great alternative to the iX3 that isn’t quite as efficient, and is pricey if you upgrade to the biggest battery. Even the mid-range P10 model has more power than is really necessary, but cabin space is decent and the on-board tech is easy to get along with. We’d like to see a bit more cabin storage to boost its practicality.

Third: Mercedes GLC

The GLC finishes third, but in truth both it and the Volvo are worthy runners-up to the BMW. Where the EX60 offers minimalist design, the Mercedes goes all-out with advanced tech, high-quality materials and novel lighting. It’s the most comfortable car of our trio, while excellent efficiency is appealing – it’s a shame that there isn’t an even larger battery to take advantage of it. Prices are higher overall, too, but the GLC is a premium product that showcases Mercedes’ EV tech.

Prices and specs

Model tested BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro Volvo EX60 P10 AWD Ultra Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC Premium Plus Price from/price as tested £53,250/£65,330 £56,860/£68,445 £55,495/£70,850 Powertrain and performance Powertrain/power/torque 2x e-motors/463bhp/645Nm 2x e-motors/ 503bhp/710Nm 2x e-motors/482bhp/800Nm Transmission Single-speed/4WD Single-speed/4WD Single-speed/4WD 0-62mph/top speed 4.9 seconds/130mph 4.6 seconds/112mph 4.3 seconds/130mph Interior noise 30/70mph 84/94dB 84/90dB 83/87dB Battery capacity/usable/official range 113/108.7kWh/492 miles 95/92kWh/403 miles 94/94kWh/395 miles Test efficiency/range 3.6 mi/kWh/ 391 miles 3.5 mi/kWh/322 miles 3.6 mi/kWh/338 miles Maximum DC charging 400kW (10-80% in 21 mins) 370kW (10-80% in 16 mins) 330kW (10-80% in 22 mins) Dimensions Length/wheelbase/width/height 4,782/2,897/1,895/1,635mm 4,803/2,970/1,993/1,639mm 4,858/2,972/1,913/1,649mm Front door opening width/height/sill height 1,035/710/435mm 690/1,090/430mm 715/1,055/473mm Rear door opening width/height 1,035/740mm 775/1,080mm 885/1,055mm Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room 565-825/965/1,465mm 570-810/985/1,495mm 600-865/950/1,470mm Boot opening width/height 795/1,075mm 1,015/780mm 1,090/822mm Boot space (seats up/down) 58/520/1,750 litres 58/523/1,647 litres 128/570/1,740 litres Boot length/width/height 995/1,100/740mm 1,005/1,045/745mm 1,037/1,095/770mm Kerbweight/payload/towing weight 2,285/540/2,000kg 2,275/535/2,400kg 2,616/505/2,400kg Turning circle 12.1 metres 11.3 metres 12.1 metres Costs/ownership Residual value (3yrs/36,000)/depreciation £35,605/54.50% £36,550/53.40% £35,354/49.90% Depreciation £29,725 £31,895 £35,496 Insurance group/quote/VED 43/£772/£640 43/£750/£640 50/£869/£640 Three-year service cost £612 POA £1,200 Annual tax liability std/higher rate £522/£1,044 £522/£1,045 £566/£1,133 Annual fuel cost (10k miles) £725 £746 £725 Basic warranty/recovery 3yrs (unlimited miles)/3yrs 3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs 3yrs (unlimited miles)/3yrs Extended warranty POA (up to 100,000 miles) POA (up to 4yrs/80k miles) POA (up to 2yrs/100k miles) Driver Power manufacturer position 5th 14th 1st NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars 73/83/86/95/5 stars (2026) Not yet tested Not yet tested Equipment Metallic paint/wheel size £875-£4,385/20 inches £795/21 inches £750-£1,000/21 inches Parking sensors/camera Front & rear/360 Front & rear/360-degree Yes/360-degree Spare wheel/Isofix points Repair kit/two Repair kit/two Repair kit/two Keyless entry & go/heat pump Yes/yes Yes/yes Yes/yes Seat upholstery/leather Part synthetic/£1,475 Synthetic leather/£1,495 Synthetic leather/£2,000 Heated seats/steering wheel Front/£250 Four/yes Four/yes Screen size/digital dashboard 17.9 inches/43.3 inches 15.04 inches/11.4 inches 39.1 inches/N/A Climate control/sunroof/wireless charging Two-zone/£1,275 Three-zone/yes Two-zone/yes USBs/Wireless charging Four/yes Four/yes Four/two Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Yes/yes Yes/yes Yes/yes Blind-spot warning/head-up display Yes/£1,700 pack Yes/no Yes/yes Adaptive cruise/steering assist Yes/yes Yes/yes Yes/yes

What we would choose

BMW iX3

Panoramic glass is a £1,275 option that will lift the relatively dark cabin ambience, while heated outer rear seats are decent value at £375. Spending £4,385 on paint opens access to BMW’s Individual service for custom shades and textures.

Mercedes GLC

Upgrading to the Refinement Package (£2,500) is worthwhile for air suspension and rear-wheel steering. Nappa leather only comes in a dark Tagua brown hue – our test car had artificial hide in beech brown for no extra cost.

Volvo EX60

Integrated child seats can be added in the rear for £345, while wool blend upholstery is £645. The panoramic glass roof can be upgraded to an electrochromic version that switches between clear and opaque for £995.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...