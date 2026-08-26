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Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month

There’s a lot of expectation on the VW ID. Polo’s shoulders, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 August

By:George Armitage
26 Aug 2026
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static
  • Electric supermini marks new era for VW
  • 281-mile range; easy to drive 
  • Only £255.29 a month

The Volkswagen ID. Polo hasn't officially landed in the UK yet, but tempting leasing deals are already being pumped out. Like this one, which sees you taking the keys of a high-spec limited edition with cheaper charging for less than £260 a month.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the exciting new electric hatchback for just £255.29 a month. This two-year deal requires £3,358.48 to be put down as an initial 12-month payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

Tweaking the terms still gives excellent value for money; switching to a nine-month payment comes in at just £2,822.47 and £280.83 a month, while revising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs less than a tenner extra a month.

There’s even the chance this deal will be kind on your wallet if you rely on roadside charging. It comes with a 20 per cent off voucher for Gridserve charging points, valid for a year. 

The ID. Polo is the start of an exciting new era for Volkswagen. With VW taking a renewed focus on its brand’s roots, early drives suggest that the company is back to its brilliant best. Interior fit and finish seems to be typically Volkswagen with a solid, high-quality feel, while the driving experience is safe and stress-free.

This deal gets you the limited-run Life Launch Edition. Paired with a 52kWh battery pack, this trim gives a claimed range of 281 miles, and the 211bhp electric motor gives a decent 0-62mph sprint time of 7.1 seconds.

The Life Launch Edition gets a fully packed equipment roster, with items such as matrix LED headlights, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity and in-built sat-nav, heated front seats and 30-colour ambient lighting all coming as standard. 

Volkswagen ID Polo - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID. Polo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID. Polo page.

Deals on Volkswagen ID. Polo rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £20,939Avg. savings £3,969
New Renault 5

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Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New in-stock Mini CooperCash £24,735
New Mini Cooper

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Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £18,034Avg. savings £1,992
New Citroen C3

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Check out the Volkswagen ID. Polo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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