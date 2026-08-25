Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 500e Convertible provides open-top thrills for £223 a month

Sporty styling inside and out; engaging handling

151-mile range

Only £222.47 a month

We've never featured the Abarth 500e as our Deal of the Day, because it tends to be priced more to reflect its fun factor than its dinky dimensions – so pricey, rather than cheap.

But that's changed, because the little Italian electric car now costs way less than £250 a month – and better still, this is for the fresh-air convertible version in top-spec trim.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIP Gateway is offering the Abarth 500e Convertible for a bargain £222.47 a month on a two-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

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All that's needed to get the deal off the ground is a 12-month initial payment of £3,054.61. Switching to a nine-month payment saves around £500, with the monthly price rising to £244.54. Meanwhile, changing the mileage limit to 8,000 a year costs less than £20 extra a month.

The Abarth is the sporty sister to the Fiat 500e, with a more hardcore, aggressive character. It serves up 152bhp – 35bhp more than the most powerful Fiat 500e – plus a chunky 235Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62mph sprint time of seven seconds.