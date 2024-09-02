The all-new Mercedes C-Class Electric is now available to order, with prices starting from £57,995 – just a few hundred pounds more than the first edition of its chief rival, the highly-anticipated new BMW i3.

There are five trim levels to choose from – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition – with standard kit on the exec EV including 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, screens covering the entire dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, ambient lighting and a litany of driver-assistance tech.

Higher-spec models cram in even more luxuries, such as a 39.1-inch Hyperscreen spanning the dash, a sportier AMG bodykit, an illuminated grille, Burmester 4D surround sound system, heated rear seats and flush-fitting door handles.

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For now, every C-Class Electric features the same ‘400 4Matic’ powertrain that uses a 94.5kWh battery to provide up to 452 miles of range and feed a pair of electric motors. It’s the same set-up found in the Mercedes GLC Electric and delivers 482bhp, 800Nm of torque plus all-wheel drive, with the 0-62mph sprint being covered in just four seconds.

What range does the Mercedes C-Class Electric have?

The equivalent BMW i3 50 xDrive features a larger, 112kWh battery that officially offers up to 563 miles of range, trouncing the Mercedes, although its dual-motor system delivers ‘just’ 462bhp and a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds.