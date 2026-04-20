Few automotive rivalries resonate as much as that between a Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series; and long may this continue in the electric car age. With both German manufacturers revealing their next-generation BEV variants at pretty much the same time, we can’t resist making a few useful comparisons between the Mercedes C-Class Electric and BMW i3.

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Helpfully BMW and Mercedes have decided to release two similarly-priced and specified long-range, dual-motor variants simultaneously. Judging purely on the battery specs, the BMW packs 112kWh, a fair chunk more than the Merc’s 94.5kWh, but both will sit at the top of their respective ranges at similar price points, which is just below future M and AMG variants. So, which comes out on top?

The most important number for many EVs in 2026 is range, and in this case BMW has the legs, and then some. BMW quotes 559-miles of range from its new i3, which is 87 more than the 472 miles Mercedes can manage with the C-Class.

However, break this down into miles per kWh and they’re absolutely neck-and-neck at 4.99m/kWh, making them identically efficient according to their WLTP figures. The extra weight of the BMW’s larger battery pack might skew this in its favour if they were even in size, but they are representative of cars available, rather than hypotheticals.