I've seen it and BMW's new i3 looks taut and agile, the opposite of today's bloated SUVs

It’s always fun when you know there could be an industry-changing car just on the other side of a curtain, and in November 2025 this was exactly the case when we were given an early preview of the new BMW i3. And my first reaction? Wow.

The general consensus outside was of a well resolved design. There’s a few awkward angles as you walk around it, and like most modern EVs it’s larger in the flesh than the pictures would have you believe. But in our current world of bloated SUVs the i3 still looks taut, agile and very European.

However, the reality of its packaging and construction has led to a couple of compromises. It’s very clear that BMW has had to make space for a 110mm-tall set of batteries under the floor, so both the sill and the cabin floor sit relatively high.

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Sitting in the back seat revealed that it felt a little more cramped than some of its rivals. A Polestar 2 is a good comparison, but the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal feel more spacious. The caveat to this is that, if more space is required, there’s the iX3 to default to. But for now, the i3 doesn’t appear to perform any packaging magic.

What did feel absolutely right, though, was the driving position and general control layout. BMW’s Panoramic iDrive seems to slip right into the i3’s interior packaging, and occupies space previously taken up by dashboard, rather than windscreen. This makes for a good view out, helped by the deep side windows and the lack of a tall driver’s display mounted in front of you.

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