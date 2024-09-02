New Mercedes C-Class Electric revealed: exec EV gets 472-mile range and 482bhp
The new Mercedes C-Class Electric might have less range than the new BMW i3, but it has more power
Mercedes’ line up of all-electric models is pretty vast, ranging from the CLA to the electric G-Class, but one area that hasn’t yet been catered for is the compact-executive class. Here to put that right is the new Mercedes C-Class Electric.
The C-Class Electric forgoes the ‘EQ’ naming convention seen on the larger EQE and EQS, but while it has C-Class in its name, the new EV shares nothing with its combustion-engined counterpart.
Despite being an all-new car, there’s some familiar rivalry ready for the C-Class Electric. Chief of which is the recently revealed BMW i3, which promises strong competition with excellent range and charging statistics. There’s also the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and upcoming all-electric Lexus ES, plus in a few years the delayed Audi A4 e-tron.
To ensure it can compete, Mercedes has used its new MB.EA platform for the C-Class Electric, which is only the second car after the GLC Electric to sit on this architecture.
As a result, Mercedes claims the C-Class Electric is the “sportiest C-Class ever” and offers “unmatched agility and long-distance comfort”. What the newcomer doesn’t offer is an estate variant, because it will only be sold in saloon guise. Mercedes told us there are no plans to introduce an estate and suggested the GLC Electric as an alternative for those looking for more space.
What range does the Mercedes C-Class Electric have?
Mercedes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle range with the EQS for a number of years, with the latest iteration of its flagship EV providing up to 574 miles – the longest range of any EV currently available in the UK.
The C-Class Electric’s figure isn’t as impressive, but just like the new GLC Electric, there’s a 94.5kWh battery sending power to a dual-motor set up for a range of 472 miles in C 400 guise. Comparisons will be made with the new BMW i3, which also launched with a dual-motor and 559 miles of range, although that car has a larger 112kWh battery. Mercedes also says there will be a less powerful single-motor version of the C-Class Electric, which will provide up to around 497 miles. “Various battery variants” will arrive in 2026, too, which we expect to be smaller-battery models with less range at a lower price point.
The C-Class Electric will have a 330kW maximum charge rate, thanks to its 800V architecture. Rather than claiming a 10 to 80 per cent top-up time, Mercedes says 198 miles can be added in 10 minutes.
Unlike early versions of the CLA, which sits on another new Mercedes platform called ‘MMA’, the C-Class Electric is offered with an optional DC converter so it can charge at 400V fast-charging stations.
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How fast is the new Mercedes C-Class Electric?
Jörg Burzer, Mercedes chief technology officer, says the C-Class Electric is the “sportiest C-Class we have ever built”. It certainly has enough oomph, because it’s powered by the same 482bhp dual-motor system as the one fitted to the GLC Electric, so the C-Class Electric sprints from 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. Acceleration figures for its BMW i3 rival haven’t been revealed yet, although the Mercedes should be the quicker car, because it has 20bhp more and an expected lower kerbweight. The upcoming single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant will have less power.
As with the GLC Electric, the C-Class gets a new two-speed automatic transmission with the first gear providing acceleration up to around motorway speeds, and the second gear designed for power delivery at high speeds, while also focusing on efficiency. We’ve tried this in the GLC and found the changeover to be imperceptible and performance in the larger, heavier SUV was impressive.
As standard the C-Class Electric gets ‘comfort suspension’, with a four-link front axle and a multi-link rear set-up The optional ‘Agility and Comfort package’ adds Mercedes’ Airmatic air-suspension system with predictive damping based on the road surface ahead, plus rear-wheel steer. The latter system isn’t as aggressive as the 10-degree movement offered in the EQS, but the 4.5 degrees of rear angle gives the C-Class’s an 11.2-metre turning circle. At higher speeds the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts up to 2.5 degrees to enhance stability.
The C-Class should be quiet on the move, too. Mercedes says the mix of a very rigid bodyshell, ‘aerodynamically advantageous shape’, extensive sound insulation, a new air-con unit and the ability to de-couple the front electric motor aids refinement.
The ‘one-box’ braking system is the same as you’d find in the GLC Electric and the new CLA. In those cars we’ve been impressed with the brake pedal feel, so we’d expect more of the same in the C-Class.
What does the Mercedes C-Class Electric look like?
Mercedes has previously told us that the new look and rather controversial front-end design first found on the GLC Electric is here to stay, and true to its word the German firm has given the C-Class Electric a similar face to its SUV cousin.
As with the GLC, there are lots of little lights within that distinctive grille (1,050 this time) and the headlights have a three-pointed star signature embedded within. Other design elements shared with the GLC include the rear lights, and while they’re new clusters, the black background and four round lights are undeniably similar.
The overall proportions give off a “coupé-like silhouette, sculpted with taut surfaces and muscular wheelarches”, according to Bastian Baudy, Mercedes’ chief design officer. In the metal there’s more than a whiff of the EQE, although the elongated side window does help hide some of the vertical mass.
The wheelbase is almost three metres long (which explains the need for rear-wheel steering), which is 97mm longer than the combustion-engined C-Class. The benefit of this is more room inside, both for front and rear passengers. It’s also as tall as an S-Class and comes with a standard-fit panoramic glass roof, so headroom is improved over the current C-Class, despite the need for a big battery underneath. The boot capacity is 470 litres (15 litres more than the petrol C-Class) and you also get a 101-litre ‘frunk’, as with the GLC.
Mercedes C-Class Electric: technology
The C-Class Electric the first thing you notice inside is the vast triple-screen set-up on the dashboard that’s taken from the new GLC Electric. Mercedes’ ‘Hyperscreen’ is an optional extra and as standard you get the ‘Superscreen’, which doesn’t have the third passenger-side display.
As with the GLC, there are several new features including video capability for the passenger-side screen, which can be displayed while driving, although it turns off if the driver looks over for too long. There’s also a huge amount of customisation to get comfortable, too, either through the ambient lighting, optional Burmester sound system or from the all-new seats, which have electrically adjustable lumbar support, massaging functions, seat ventilation and even 4D sound.
The expansive glass roof has 162 stars in the roof, while there’s something called ‘Sky Control’ that allows segments of the roof to be made opaque. We’ve already tried this in the GLC and came away pretty impressed.
How much will the Mercedes C-Class Electric cost?
Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing for the C-Class Electric just yet, although it’ll sit below the GLC Electric in the line up, the same as their combustion-engined alternatives. With the GLC Electric priced from £60,350, we’d expect the C-Class Electric to cost from the mid-£50,000 mark. The upcoming single-motor variant may well push the entry price down below the £50,000 point. Expect the C-Class Electric to go on sale in late summer with first customer deliveries in the UK before the end of the year.
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