Mercedes’ line up of all-electric models is pretty vast, ranging from the CLA to the electric G-Class, but one area that hasn’t yet been catered for is the compact-executive class. Here to put that right is the new Mercedes C-Class Electric.

The C-Class Electric forgoes the ‘EQ’ naming convention seen on the larger EQE and EQS, but while it has C-Class in its name, the new EV shares nothing with its combustion-engined counterpart.

Despite being an all-new car, there’s some familiar rivalry ready for the C-Class Electric. Chief of which is the recently revealed BMW i3, which promises strong competition with excellent range and charging statistics. There’s also the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and upcoming all-electric Lexus ES, plus in a few years the delayed Audi A4 e-tron.

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To ensure it can compete, Mercedes has used its new MB.EA platform for the C-Class Electric, which is only the second car after the GLC Electric to sit on this architecture.

As a result, Mercedes claims the C-Class Electric is the “sportiest C-Class ever” and offers “unmatched agility and long-distance comfort”. What the newcomer doesn’t offer is an estate variant, because it will only be sold in saloon guise. Mercedes told us there are no plans to introduce an estate and suggested the GLC Electric as an alternative for those looking for more space.

What range does the Mercedes C-Class Electric have?

Mercedes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle range with the EQS for a number of years, with the latest iteration of its flagship EV providing up to 574 miles – the longest range of any EV currently available in the UK.