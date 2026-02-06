New Mercedes-AMG C 53 estate spied with straight-six power
Indirect replacement for the unloved C 63 S E Performance will use six-cylinder petrol engine from CLE 53
A new six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 53 has been caught testing in the Arctic, previewing a different take on the high-performance C-Class. Spied here in estate form, the new model will also be available as a saloon, and should arrive sometime after the C-Class’s mid-cycle update, which is visible on this prototype.
Fundamental to this new C 53 model is the engine, which will swap out the previous 43 and 63’s four-cylinder petrol for a mild-hybrid assisted in-line six. This engine is already in use in the CLE 53, and produces 443bhp in that form; it remains to be seen if AMG will upgrade this for the next C-Class.
Speaking at a recent media briefing, CEO’s Michael Schiebe said: ‘Our customers love the CLE 53 engine very much according to our feedback. In the GLC 53 and C53 it will be even more free-revving and emotional, replacing the M159 four-cylinder.
'We will have a wider spread when it comes to driving modes – in comfort it will be the perfect touring companion, whereas in S+ there will be a wider differentiation than ever before and make the car very very emotional. Clear feedback from our customers was that they just love the feedback and sound from the engine.’
We expect this will be hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, driving all four wheels with a clever variable all-wheel-drive system. Chassis upgrades to be part of the package, too, with a slightly wider front axle from the old C 63 S supporting bigger brakes and wider tyres, on 20 or 21-inch wheels. If you’re in the market for a new or used car, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for the latest Mercedes C-Class Estate deals.
AMG’s decision to change its strategy for the C-Class has been driven by the less-than-ideal customer response to the former four-cylinder models. Previously available in mild-hybrid 43 and AMG performance hybrid 63 forms, both performed well on paper, but lacked the emotional soundtrack of the V8-powered predecessor.
However, rather than reinstate a new V8 engine – which is in development for future models – AMG has decided this in-line six-cylinder variant will indirectly replace both four-cylinder options, with performance lying somewhere in the middle.
Styling changes are expected to be subtle. The standard facelifted C-Class will introduce new headlights featuring a star graphic, but we expect the previous car’s Panamericana grille to remain, rather than be replaced by one of Mercedes’ newer grille designs.
Inside should also see some upgrades in the car’s technology interface, but it’s not yet known whether the existing dashboard layout will remain, or be switched over to one of Merc’s Superscreen designs.
The updated C-Class is still to be revealed – that could happen sometime later this year – with this AMG model following on a few months later. When it does arrive, it’ll have Audi’s plug-in hybrid RS 5 saloon to beat, albeit likely operating at a higher price point. And BMW’s all-new 3 Series won’t be far away, either.
