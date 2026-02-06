A new six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 53 has been caught testing in the Arctic, previewing a different take on the high-performance C-Class. Spied here in estate form, the new model will also be available as a saloon, and should arrive sometime after the C-Class’s mid-cycle update, which is visible on this prototype.

Fundamental to this new C 53 model is the engine, which will swap out the previous 43 and 63’s four-cylinder petrol for a mild-hybrid assisted in-line six. This engine is already in use in the CLE 53, and produces 443bhp in that form; it remains to be seen if AMG will upgrade this for the next C-Class.

Speaking at a recent media briefing, CEO’s Michael Schiebe said: ‘Our customers love the CLE 53 engine very much according to our feedback. In the GLC 53 and C53 it will be even more free-revving and emotional, replacing the M159 four-cylinder.

'We will have a wider spread when it comes to driving modes – in comfort it will be the perfect touring companion, whereas in S+ there will be a wider differentiation than ever before and make the car very very emotional. Clear feedback from our customers was that they just love the feedback and sound from the engine.’