Verdict

At a time of enormous change for motorists and carmakers alike, the Mercedes C-Class Electric should offer a sense of familiarity to loyal customers of Stuttgart’s executive saloon, even though everything feels like it’s been elevated to a higher plane. Its handling and agility are remarkable – from the passenger seat at least – while comfort, quality and technology on-board are top-notch.

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Mercedes and BMW are moving almost in lockstep at the moment. Last year, the German powerhouses introduced their latest design language and next-generation electric-car technology with a show-stopping mid-size SUV. Now both are applying those advances to their world-famous compact saloons, the C-Class and 3 Series, continuing their decades-long feud.

The first-ever all-electric Mercedes C-Class is going to be unveiled towards the end of April, about a month behind BMW’s new i3. But just days before its arch-rival is to be revealed, we took a trip over to Immendingen, Germany – Mercedes’ testing facility and personal playground – to ride shotgun in the three-pointed star’s counterstrike.

It’s interesting to see that as BMW redefines everything about its cars, Mercedes is intent on embracing the familiar. The visionary, but very computer mouse-like, designs of the EQS and EQE saloons have been scrapped, with the C-Class Electric – which will be the car’s official name, by the way – instead opting for a more traditional shape, including a long bonnet stretching out in front of the driver.