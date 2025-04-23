New 2026 Lexus ES to take on the executive elite as a hybrid and an EV
Lexus takes a multi-fuel approach for its next-generation BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class rival
The all-new Lexus ES has been revealed at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, and it will be available not only as a hybrid car, but also – in a first for an ES – as an EV. The company says the new model delivers a “clear step up in performance, refinement, comfort and luxury” and first cars should arrive in Europe in spring 2026.
Three versions of the new ES will be offered in the UK. The range kicks off with the ES 300h hybrid, featuring a bigger high-voltage battery than in the latest model mated to the firm’s familiar 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor. The combined power output stands at 198bhp, although no performance figures have been confirmed. Both front and all-wheel-drive versions will be available.
Above the ES 300h sit two electric ES variants. The base ES 350e is front-wheel drive, with a single motor producing 221bhp; again, no performance stats have been revealed. The range-topping ES 500e gets two electric motors for a combined 338bhp and DIRECT4 all-wheel drive. We don’t yet have information on either car’s range or charging capabilities.
Sitting on the ‘redesigned Lexus global architecture-K’ platform, the new ES gets wider tracks, plus, for the first time, a multi-link rear suspension layout. The company claims that “detailed measures” have been applied to refine the car’s ride quality, without neglecting the way it drives. The steering system uses a variable-gear rack, which Lexus says “supports stability at high speeds, quick response when cornering, and easier low-speed manoeuverability”.
The ES heralds a new design direction for the brand, seeming to share more with the latest Toyota C-HR and Prius than other models in the Lexus line-up. A set of slim, sharp daytime running lights are placed above separate LED headlamps, hidden within a section of black trim. There’s no gaping grille like you might find on the latest Audi A6 or BMW 5 Series; instead, the ES makes do with just a small slat between the lights, and some venting in the lower bumper.
To the side, there’s some fairly complex surfacing – particularly on the front door. The roofline tapers neatly to the rear, giving the new ES a more coupe-like appearance than its predecessor, although the car is still being marketed as a saloon. While it will be sold in Europe and the UK, North America and Asia will remain the car’s key sales markets.
At the rear, both the HEV and EV models get a full-width rear lightbar with illuminated Lexus lettering, plus further body creases incorporating a set of vertical reflectors. There are precious few visual differences between the two cars – but those with a keen eye will spot the electric car’s charge port is located on the front wing, as opposed to the HEV’s rear-mounted fuel-filler cap.
The new ES is 165mm longer than its predecessor, with 80mm of that coming in the wheelbase. That means it now stretches 5,140mm from nose to tail, making it longer than both the Audi and the BMW, as well as the current Mercedes E-Class. Lexus claims rear-seat occupants get an extra 77mm of legroom, while higher seating positions apparently make for “easier vehicle entry and exit”.
Inside, the ES gets a new digital dashboard comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14-inch LexusConnect infotainment display, with a row of touch-sensitive climate controls situated directly underneath. The clean, wide centre console appears to feature little more than the drive selector and some hidden storage, plus a couple of USB-C ports. Lexus says the ES will benefit from “regular over-the-air (OTA) wireless software updates to ensure constant feature improvements”. The LexusLink+ app will also be offered.
Synthetic leather provides a “clean and modern aesthetic”, according to the company, while the rear seats can be optioned with a reclining function usually found only on higher-segment premium rivals. Lexus’s tie-up with Mark Levinson continues for the ES’s optional surround sound set-up, while advanced safety features such as a Driver Monitor System and Adaptive High-Beam also feature.
As mentioned, the all-new Lexus ES should arrive in spring 2026, with prices and specifications – plus key information regarding range and charging, as well as performance and efficiency – due later this year.
