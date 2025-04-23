New 2026 Lexus ES to take on the executive elite as a hybrid and an EV

The all-new Lexus ES has been revealed at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, and it will be available not only as a hybrid car, but also – in a first for an ES – as an EV. The company says the new model delivers a “clear step up in performance, refinement, comfort and luxury” and first cars should arrive in Europe in spring 2026.

Three versions of the new ES will be offered in the UK. The range kicks off with the ES 300h hybrid, featuring a bigger high-voltage battery than in the latest model mated to the firm’s familiar 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor. The combined power output stands at 198bhp, although no performance figures have been confirmed. Both front and all-wheel-drive versions will be available.

Above the ES 300h sit two electric ES variants. The base ES 350e is front-wheel drive, with a single motor producing 221bhp; again, no performance stats have been revealed. The range-topping ES 500e gets two electric motors for a combined 338bhp and DIRECT4 all-wheel drive. We don’t yet have information on either car’s range or charging capabilities.

Sitting on the ‘redesigned Lexus global architecture-K’ platform, the new ES gets wider tracks, plus, for the first time, a multi-link rear suspension layout. The company claims that “detailed measures” have been applied to refine the car’s ride quality, without neglecting the way it drives. The steering system uses a variable-gear rack, which Lexus says “supports stability at high speeds, quick response when cornering, and easier low-speed manoeuverability”.

The ES heralds a new design direction for the brand, seeming to share more with the latest Toyota C-HR and Prius than other models in the Lexus line-up. A set of slim, sharp daytime running lights are placed above separate LED headlamps, hidden within a section of black trim. There’s no gaping grille like you might find on the latest Audi A6 or BMW 5 Series; instead, the ES makes do with just a small slat between the lights, and some venting in the lower bumper.