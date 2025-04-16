New Lexus ES set for flagship status as Shanghai reveal nears

A brand-new Lexus ES has been teased ahead of its official reveal at the Shanghai motor show, where it’ll be repositioned as a ‘global flagship’ for the range. Previously, the ES saloon has featured a front-wheel-drive chassis and a hybrid powertrain derived from the more mainstream Toyota Camry, but due to the market shifting towards electrification and SUVs, it looks like the ES is about to be repositioned as a high-end model that could replace the LS.

This much can be seen in the teaser image, which previews a long and low silhouette with a sloping roofline and fastback tail. The basic proportions also suggest that most models within the range should retain a front-wheel drive layout, probably riding on a version of Toyota’s flexible TNGA architecture that’s already in use across a variety of market segments.

Powering the new ES will be a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in various layouts that largely rely on a four-cylinder petrol engine. However, there are lots of options available through the TNGA platform that could also see a high-output turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid model with all-wheel drive top the range.

Alongside this teaser image are a set of short videos hinting at a few other dramatic design elements. These include a rear lightbar with illuminated Lexus script on the tail, ultra-thin LED daytime running lights with a secondary set of main headlights below, and a full-length black trim piece that runs along the length of the body and into the rear bumper.

There’s been no indication so far of what the car’s interior will look like, but we expect it will offer more passenger space, especially in the second row - which is really what the new ES will be all about.

Lexus once used a traditional rear-wheel-drive layout to establish itself as a true premium brand in the mould of most European rivals. But with the demise of the IS and GS, plus the uncertainty over a direct LS replacement, Lexus appears to be increasing the size and stature of its more conservative front-drive ES to take up the mantle as the brand’s flagship four-door saloon.

Whether Lexus gives up on the traditional rear-drive saloon beyond this point, or transitions those models into a new range of EV flagships remains to be seen, but either way this new ES should finally shake off its reputation of being little more than a plush Toyota Camry. We’ll see more next week at its official unveiling.

