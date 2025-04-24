Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering

I've been in China most of this week, attending the frankly gargantuan Shanghai Auto Show for a glimpse at the future of our industry – not only domestically, but globally, too.

Yet before I even set foot in the absurdly huge halls, one thing was clear: like it or loathe it, the Chinese mean business, and the gridlocked roads from Pudong International Airport are undisputed evidence of that. Sitting in the back of my taxi, I was surrounded on all four sides by cars I simply didn’t recognise – not just specific models, but brands and logos that were totally unfamiliar. It was an alien feeling I’ve not felt in my entire adult life.

The six-lane expressway was filled nose to tail with Xiaomis, Hongqis, Onvos and Zeekrs – not to mention my personal favourite, the compact and cute Wuling Bingo. And that’s before you get to those that are already gaining traction in the UK – brands such as MG, BYD and Jaecoo.

The shock and awe continued once I’d navigated the mind-boggling facial recognition tech along with thousands of others at the main entrance for the Shanghai Exhibition Center; the walls reverberating to the sound of US and European journalists muttering: “What on earth is that?”