New BMW M4 Edition Nurburgring arrives, but you won’t see it in Germany

The Nurburgring is as much a symbol of Germany’s automotive landscape as the autobahn. And to celebrate the iconic 12.9-mile circuit, BMW has revealed the new M4 Edition Nurburgring.

While you might expect European enthusiasts to be queuing up outside their local BMW dealerships for this new special edition, the M4 Edition Nurburgring was revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show and is limited to the Chinese market.

The M4 Edition Nurburgring will also be incredibly rare, with just 53 units being built to acknowledge 53 years of BMW’s M division, as well as to commemorate 25 years of the German brand’s cooperation with the Nurburgring.

Among the tweaks to the car are that the paint is finished in Frozen Deep Green metallic as a nod to the Nurburgring’s ‘Green Hell’ nickname. Elsewhere there’s a red outline of the Nurburgring Nordschleife (including the grand prix track) on the headrests and further red colouring to the radiator grille. The door sills also have bespoke "nürburgring 1/53" lettering.

The new special edition is based on the M4 Competition xDrive model, and the mechanicals remain the same. That means the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder pumps out 523bhp and 650Nm of torque for a 3.5-second 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed.

Pricing in China is expected to be around one million Yuan (roughly £103,000) - making it 136,000 Yuan (roughly £14,000) more than the standard M4 Competition.

