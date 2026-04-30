The VW ID. Polo is a great example of brands remembering their past, for the better

I love trying new things, whether that’s French-Peruvian fusion cuisine or cars made by brands that are barely older than the milk in my fridge. However, new doesn’t always mean better. In fact, I’ve recently begun to really appreciate the sense of familiarity certain cars provide.

To some people, the idea of buying the same car again and again, generation after generation, sounds boring. I can understand why, too. With such a plethora of cars, especially newcomers from China, available for us to choose from, why keep going back to the same model? Especially when it feels so much like the last one.

But it’s those who flit between brands who perhaps don’t understand how buying a car is so often an emotional decision, and that enjoying how a car handles or maybe just the level of quality it offers can form a connection. If a company can deliver those qualities while still improving and evolving a car, it will foster the kind of brand loyalty and trust with buyers that no amount of ultra-HD screens can replace.

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In recent years, it’s felt like certain marques have forgotten this, but thankfully they’re starting to remember. The new Volkswagen ID. Polo is the perfect example, because it’s been designed to remind us why we loved the brand’s cars so much –from the functional interior with its many physical buttons and knobs, to styling that’s fresh, friendly and, most importantly, instantly recognisable as a VW Polo.

Another less obvious example is the Mercedes C-Class Electric we saw last week. It doesn’t look that much like any of its ancestors, and the interior features a screen so enormous buyers may wonder if they need another TV licence for it. But the way this bleeding-edge saloon rides on the road and the sensations the driver will feel behind the wheel have been carefully crafted to be familiar to frequent C-Class owners, even if greatly elevated.

Plus the decision to use the Polo and C-Class badges for these two cars is part of both brands’ course correction – they’re ditching their anonymous EV-specific naming strategy and capitalising on the nostalgia loyal customers have for them.

So if you’re looking for your next car, don’t be afraid to venture outside of your comfort zone and maybe try something new. However, in the ever-evolving world of cars, sticking to what we know and love is not a bad thing, because I now realise that familiarity is incredibly valuable.

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