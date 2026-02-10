Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a sophisticated supermini at £170 per month

Upmarket image; high-quality feel to interior

Life trim has all the basics plus some luxuries

Only £169.33 a month

The Volkswagen Polo is rarely offered at a cheaper price than its competitors because class is something you normally have to pay for. But today isn't one of those days, given that the posh Polo is currently more affordable than a SEAT Ibiza, Renault Clio, Suzuki Swift, and even the Dacia Sandero.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Motorlet is offering the upmarket hatchback for just £169.33 on a two-year agreement. All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a 12-month initial payment of £2,326.98, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

You can tweak the deal to suit your budget, of course – knocking the initial payment to nine months sees nearly £360 saved, with the monthly payment only rising to £185.93. Increasing the mileage limit to 8,000 a year will only cost you £8.51 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £9.35 on the nine-month.

The Polo has long been a more discerning choice in the supermini class. While a SEAT Ibiza feels more engaging to drive, the VW has a sophistication that a Vauxhall Corsa or MG3 can only dream of.

This deal gets you the entry-level Life edition, but even this has all the basics covered and more besides.

Life brings 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, electrically folding door mirrors, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from one of VW's trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. With only 78bhp, you will have to work the five-speed manual to get the best performance from the engine, but the gearbox shifts sweetly and VW promises upwards of 54mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Polo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Polo page.

Check out the Volkswagen Polo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…