Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor prices keep on falling – it’s now just £203 a month

Stylish design; premium look and feel

Punchy petrol engine with a manual gearbox

Only £202.85 a month

We only featured the Cupra Formentor less than a month ago as our Deal of the Day, but there’s now even more money to be saved on the sporty coupé-SUV.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options has wiped another £10 a month off a two-year deal, making the Formentor the most affordable brand-new Cupra around.

The broker is offering the Spanish model for an unbelievable £202.85 per month after an initial 12-month payment of £2,834.19, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

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Even adjusting the terms doesn’t rule out the Formentor as a seriously tempting choice. Changing the initial payment to nine months saves around £500, with the monthly payment only rising to £221.87. But changing the mileage to 8,000 a year will see an extra £30 required a month, so this deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers.

It's quite fitting in a way that Cupra’s cheapest car currently is the Formentor. It was the first model to be launched as a bespoke product after Cupra was hived off from SEAT nearly a decade ago.

This deal gets you what we believe to be the pick of the range. The V2 trim level has all the basics, plus some desirable extras, such as 19-inch alloys, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a rear-view camera and a hands-free electric tailgate. This is on top of the entry-level V1’s 12-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and all-round parking sensors.

A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine may seem a little out of kilter with the Formentor’s sporty and premium image, but you shouldn’t dismiss it.

With 148bhp, it's a punchy powerplant, and the six-speed manual gearbox is a delight to use. In fact, the whole car is a delight to drive – engaging and refined, it will seriously make you wonder why you're paying so little for it.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…