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Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 Touring makes a big splash for £215 a month

Practical and frugal, the BYD Seal 6 Touring is tempting at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 21

By:George Armitage
21 Jul 2026
New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front cornering
  • Practical and spacious PHEV estate 
  • 62-mile EV range
  • Only £214.80 a month

The BYD Seal 6 Touring is a tech-laden plug-in hybrid estate car that can currently be snapped up for less cash than your average supermini.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, this Chinese load-lugger can be yours for a rather unbelievable £214.80 a month right now.

This two-year deal from Lease Car UK requires a 12-month initial payment to get it off the ground. This comes to £2,925.60, but if that's a little too steep as an upfront cost, switching to the nine-month option saves just under £500. Go for this and the monthly price rises to £235.94.

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Mileage is capped at default 5,000 a year, but we'd wager most will want to bump this up to 8,000; this costs between £18 and £20 extra a month depending on which initial payment you choose. 

The BYD Seal 6 is one of the Chinese brand's latest plug-in hybrids. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a battery pack, for super-low running costs. BYD claims fuel economy as high as 166.2mpg, but you'll only get anything remotely approaching three figures if you regularly charge up the car and drive almost exclusively on EV power. 

This Comfort-spec car gets a 19kWh battery, bringing a claimed pure-electric range of 62 miles. It also gets a large touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, and heated seats and steering wheel.  

The Seal 6 is a rather accommodating estate car. While it falls short of class champs like the Skoda Superb, the Seal 6 still has a very respectable 500-litre boot capacity, rising to over 1,500 with the rear seats folded.    

New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal 6 Touring leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal 6 Touring page.

Deals on BYD Seal 6 rivals

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New in-stock Volkswagen PassatCash £37,104Avg. savings £3,478
New Volkswagen Passat

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £32,016Avg. savings £5,273
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £37,002Avg. savings £7,702
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Check out the BYD Seal 6 Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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