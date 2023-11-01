Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon at £191 per month is sporty and sensible

148bhp 1.5-litre engine and a manual gearbox

V1 trim gets 18-inch alloys and LED headlights

£191 a month for three years

Who says you need the flashiest, most powerful version of a car to have fun? That’s something the entry-level Cupra Leon 1.5 TSI might lead you to question, especially when it’s also the most affordable way into the sporty Spanish hatchback.

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With this deal from Leasing Options, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, a Cupra Leon 1.5 TSI 150 V1 can be yours for only £190.91 per month over a three-year term, with annual mileage capped at 5,000.

There’s an initial payment of £2,690.91 to consider, but you can adjust that, along with the mileage, contract length and maintenance, depending on your budget.

Let’s get one thing out of the way first. Yes, V1 trim is the starting point for the Cupra Leon range, and the 1.5-litre 148bhp turbocharged petrol engine has only half the horses of the mighty 296bhp VZ3.

But then the VZ3 costs more than £50k, and you won’t find one of those for £191 a month, plus the V1 retains most of the range-topper’s sharky styling. It’s got the same fundamentally sound chassis, too – there’s maybe not the outright grip or a fancy diff dragging you through corners, but keen steering, good balance and even a comfortable ride are all present and correct.

Likewise, you miss out on the VZ3’s fancy Cup bucket seats, but it’s not like the more expensive Leons have a better dashboard design or more space, so what are you really losing out on? The V1’s kit includes 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 12.9-inch media system and Cupra’s trademark copper detailing. Oh, and there’s a manual gearbox, which you won’t find in the fast one. 0-62mph in under nine seconds doesn’t feel too bad when you’re timing those gearshifts yourself.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…