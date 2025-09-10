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Car Deal of the Day: Fiat Grande Panda is un-bear-ably cheap at £171 a month

Few small cars are as stylish as Fiat’s Grande Panda Electric. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 16

By:George Armitage
16 Jul 2026
Fiat Grande Panda electric - cornering
  • Retro style and panache
  • 199-mile range
  • Only £171.02 a month

Fiat is ramping up the feelgood retro vibes with its new Grande Panda, and that’s especially true on the leasing market with prices that seem like they’ve come from an earlier decade. 

The charismatic Italian city car can be had for just under £200 a month if you go for the petrol model. But we'd be tempted to save an extra £25 a month and opt for the excellent electric version. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Grande Panda Electric for a minuscule £171.02 a month right now, after an initial 12-month payment of £2,347.24. This is a two-year deal with a 5,000-mile annual mileage cap. 

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The offer still looks like great value when you tweak the terms; switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £1,978.45, with the monthly outlay changing to £187.05. Adjusting to an 8,000-mile cap will cost £6.78 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £7.42 on the nine-month one. 

You'll likely save even more cash if you regularly rapid-charge your EV. As this deal comes from Carwow Leasey, it is accompanied by a voucher that will knock 20% off top-ups at Gridserve’s nationwide rapid charging network.

Pop is the trim on offer here. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and a set of very-retro white-painted steel wheels.

A 44kWh battery pack provides a claimed range of 199 miles before needing to be topped up, and the Grande Panda is a delight to drive – light, manoeuvrable and surprisingly refined for such a small car

Fiat Grande Panda electric - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda Electric page.

Deals on Fiat Grande Panda rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £18,844Avg. savings £2,042
New Citroen C3

Configure now

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £20,939Avg. savings £3,969
New Renault 5

Configure now

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,358Avg. savings £439
New Dacia Sandero

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Check out the Fiat Grande Panda Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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