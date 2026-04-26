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Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 offers style and space for £228 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 April is an electric family SUV that combines Chinese tech, Italian design and British engineering

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Apr 2026
New Changan Deepal S07 - side action, front
  • Stylish SUV with plenty of space
  • Lots of standard kit, plus 295-mile range
  • £228 per month with £3,145 initial payment

If you’re in the market for a spacious, well equipped electric family SUV, but want something a little different to a Tesla Model Y, the Changan Deepal S07 might be what you’re looking for. And right now it’s available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for only £228 per month. 

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That price is for a two-year lease and is offered by Leasing Options. It requires an initial outlay of £3,145, which is then followed by monthly payments of £228.

The standard mileage allowance is 5,000 per year, but if you want more, increasing the limit to 8,000 costs £25 extra per month, or you can extend it to 10,000 and it only takes the monthly price to £258.

If you want to get the most out of that initial payment, three-year leases are available from less than £250 per month. Alternatively, if you are not keen to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial payment to just £641, and still only pay £342 per month.

In case you’re wondering, the cheapest lease deal for the Tesla Model Y we could find on our site at the moment is £351 per month – and that requires an initial payment of £4,200.

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Unlike its key rivals, which are available in a multitude of trim levels and with different powertrains, the Deepal S07 comes in a single specification equipped with all the kit most people will want. That includes a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus adaptive cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring and various other driver-assistance systems. 

New Changan Deepal S07 - front interior

That’s not all. A wireless charging pad, a head-up display, 14-speaker sound system with speakers in the headrests, 360-degree surround-view camera and heated and ventilated front seats are also standard. The clean, uncluttered and minimalist interior offers a huge amount of space for those in the back, too, and there’s a 510-litre boot capacity for all your family’s stuff.

However, while the Changan’s 295-mile claimed range is pretty average for an electric SUV of this size, its maximum charging speed of 92kW means a typical 10 to 80 per cent top-up can take 48 minutes, whereas rivals can do the same job in less than half an hour. Bear that in mind if you regularly take on long journeys. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Changan Deepal S07 leasing offers from leading providers on our Changan Deepal S07 page.

Deals on Changan Deepal S07 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £385 ppm**
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

New BYD Sealion 7From £443 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £361 ppm**

Check out the Changan Deepal S07 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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