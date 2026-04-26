Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 offers style and space for £228 per month

Stylish SUV with plenty of space

Lots of standard kit, plus 295-mile range

£228 per month with £3,145 initial payment

If you’re in the market for a spacious, well equipped electric family SUV, but want something a little different to a Tesla Model Y, the Changan Deepal S07 might be what you’re looking for. And right now it’s available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for only £228 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a two-year lease and is offered by Leasing Options. It requires an initial outlay of £3,145, which is then followed by monthly payments of £228.

The standard mileage allowance is 5,000 per year, but if you want more, increasing the limit to 8,000 costs £25 extra per month, or you can extend it to 10,000 and it only takes the monthly price to £258.

If you want to get the most out of that initial payment, three-year leases are available from less than £250 per month. Alternatively, if you are not keen to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial payment to just £641, and still only pay £342 per month.

In case you’re wondering, the cheapest lease deal for the Tesla Model Y we could find on our site at the moment is £351 per month – and that requires an initial payment of £4,200.