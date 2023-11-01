Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty VW Golf rival for less than £200 per month

Head-turning looks

Enjoyable drive

Only £196.77 per month

Those wanting something a little more exciting and stylish than a run-of-the-mill family hatchback will certainly have their curiosity piqued by today’s Deal of the Day. For a short time only, the Cupra Leon is available for less than £200 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, undercutting a like-for-like Volkswagen Golf by almost £30.

The deal is being offered by Leasing Options Cupra and spans three years at £196.77 per month. This follows an initial payment of £2,761.23, and covers up to 5,000 miles per year. In total, it will set you back £9,648.18, making it several thousands of pounds cheaper than buying the car outright, according to residual estimates from expert CAP HPI.

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If that initial payment looks a bit steep for you, though, and 5,000 miles isn’t quite enough, you can reduce the original outlay to £1,911.63 and increase the annual mileage to 8,000, and the Leon will still only set you back £251.94 per month. The overall cost over three years would be £10,729.53, plus the price of maintenance – still cheaper than buying outright.

The car in question is the Leon V1, which comes equipped with a 150bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine which gets it from 0-62mph in under nine seconds. It should be good to drive, too, thanks to the manual gearbox and sporty chassis tuning. Slow down to a relaxed cruise and Cupra says it’ll also return a frugal 49mpg.

The V1 model comes with all the kit you’d want as standard including 18-inch black and silver alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, tri-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, front-and-rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…