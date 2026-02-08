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Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is a stylish EV for just £464 a month

The Q6 e-tron Sportback blends style and tech in a desirable package. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 May.

By:George Armitage
29 May 2026
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback 2026
  • Stylish design; top-spec model
  • Four-wheel drive; 364-mile range
  • Only £463.98 a month

The premium electric SUV market has really hotted up recently with the arrival of German heavyweights the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC, along with Sweden’s svelte Volvo EX60. Perhaps this explains why leasing deals on the older Audi Q6 e-tron are now so tempting.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electric Audi SUV in range-topping Vorsprung trim on a two-year deal for a mere £463.98 per month.

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To secure that low monthly outlay, the deal requires an initial 12-month payment of £5,921.76. Alternatively, you can go for a nine-month initial payment option if you'd rather, which comes in around £1,000 cheaper at £4,944.18, and only sees the monthly price rise to £510.02. 

This Q6 e-tron is the more rakish-looking and arguably more stylish Sportback variant, which is Audi-speak for coupé

Performance is on the sporty side, too, thanks to a dual-motor set-up, four-wheel drive and 429bhp, while the German firm claims a range of up to 364 miles.

Vorsprung is the range-topping trim, so it gets loads of luxuries such as a panoramic roof, matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, plus a third display for the passenger.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback page.

Deals on Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback rivals

Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £740 ppm**
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

New Porsche MacanFrom £958 ppm**
Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New Audi Q6From £635 ppm**

Check out the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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