Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is a stylish EV for just £464 a month

Stylish design; top-spec model

Four-wheel drive; 364-mile range

Only £463.98 a month

The premium electric SUV market has really hotted up recently with the arrival of German heavyweights the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC, along with Sweden’s svelte Volvo EX60. Perhaps this explains why leasing deals on the older Audi Q6 e-tron are now so tempting.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electric Audi SUV in range-topping Vorsprung trim on a two-year deal for a mere £463.98 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To secure that low monthly outlay, the deal requires an initial 12-month payment of £5,921.76. Alternatively, you can go for a nine-month initial payment option if you'd rather, which comes in around £1,000 cheaper at £4,944.18, and only sees the monthly price rise to £510.02.

This Q6 e-tron is the more rakish-looking and arguably more stylish Sportback variant, which is Audi-speak for coupé.

Performance is on the sporty side, too, thanks to a dual-motor set-up, four-wheel drive and 429bhp, while the German firm claims a range of up to 364 miles.

Vorsprung is the range-topping trim, so it gets loads of luxuries such as a panoramic roof, matrix LED headlights, a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, plus a third display for the passenger.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback page.

Check out the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…