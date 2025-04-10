Car Deal of the Day: A bank holiday bargain – BMW iX1 for just £346 a month

Stylish SUV; sharp handling

Updated model with 321-mile range

Only £345.80 a month

As the entry point to the Bavarian brand's desirable electric SUV range, the BMW iX1 neatly packages up style, tech and the German brand's famous excellent driving dynamics into a smaller, more affordable package.

That affordability factor is underlined with our featured deal today, as the iX1 is currently over 50 per cent cheaper per month than BMW's current EV star – the iX3 Neue Klasse.

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This outstanding deal from VIPGateway, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees you taking the keys to an iX1 for just £345.80 a month. It's for four years and requires a 12-month initial payment that comes to £4,519.50, and there's an annual mileage cap of 5,000 miles.

That upfront cost might be a bit steep for some or that mileage limit might be slightly restrictive. Tweaking the terms to a nine-month initial payment sees a near £800 saving, with the monthly outlay only rising to £366.14. Bumping up the mileage cap to 8,000 can be done for under a tenner on both nine- and 12-month initial payment options.

This eDrive20 model is the front-wheel drive version, so that means 204bhp and a punchy 0-62mph acceleration time of 8.6 seconds.