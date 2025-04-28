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Car deal of the day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 with cheap charging for just £267 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a futuristic-looking EV with a smooth drive and premium appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 May

By:Tom Jervis
24 May 2026
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front
  • Ultimate spec has all the toys
  • 323-mile range
  • Only £267.63 per month

If you’re looking for a premium saloon with plenty of performance but don’t want to swallow the hefty price tag associated with it, today’s Deal of the Day will certainly pique your interest. The top-of-the-range Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ultimate electric saloon is available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £270 per month.

Offered by Carwow Leasey, the three-year lease deal will set you back exactly £267.63 per month following an initial payment of £3,506.56. With an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, the deal will altogether cost you £12,873.61 – potentially making it significantly cheaper than if you were to buy the car outright and sell it on after the stated period.

We do admit, though, that that mileage allowance won’t suit all lifestyles, while the initial payment could be hard to find for some. Thankfully, you can increase the mileage limit to 8,000 miles and decrease the initial payment to £2,243.14. This still only bumps up the monthly fee to £324.69, leading to an overall cost of £13,607.29.

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This is especially enticing when you consider the low running costs associated with electric cars. Not only will the Ioniq 6 cost less than £8 to charge up at the standard 10p off-peak electricity rate, but this deal also includes 20 per cent off Gridserve charging. This means charging up when out and about should be much more affordable, potentially saving you well over £10 per full rapid charge.

Not that you’ll need to charge all that frequently; the Ioniq 6 Ultimate offers a range of up to 323 miles on the WLTP test cycle. The 0-62mph sprint is completed in near-as-makes-no difference five seconds thanks to the Ioniq 6’s 325bhp dual-motor powertrain. Being the ‘Ultimate’ model, it’s also loaded with equipment, getting twin 12.3-inch screens, leather upholstery, heated, cooled and massaging seats, a sunroof, a BOSE sound system, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and surround-view cameras, including digital door mirrors.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 page.

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 6 rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £294 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £574 ppm**
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

New BYD SealFrom £361 ppm**

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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