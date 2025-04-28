Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 is jaw-dropping value for £238 a month

Bold styling; high equipment levels

338-mile range

Only £237.80 a month

The boldly styled Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric fastback-saloon has always offered strong value for money through the Auto Express Buy A Car service – but we've never seen prices as low as today's deal.

Motorlet is currently offering the luxurious EV for a mere £237.80 a month. That's not just £100 a month cheaper than the equivalent Tesla Model 3 or Polestar 2, but puts the Hyundai in the same price bracket as far smaller family hatchbacks and SUVs.

This three-year deal requires £3,148.55 to be laid down as an initial payment, while annual mileage is limited to 5,000.

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The initial payment is a 12-month upfront sum; nine months comes to £2,595.16 with the monthly outlay rising to just £255.57.

Raising the mileage cap won't break the bank either. You can revise the limit to 8,000 for less than £25 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal may get you entry-level Premium trim with rear-wheel drive, but this is nothing to be sniffed at. The Ioniq 6 has a lengthy driving range, and is extremely well equipped.

A 77kWh battery pack gives a claimed range of 338 miles. It also uses a state-of-the-art 800-volt charging architecture, allowing for a peak charging rate of up to 220kW. Plug into a 350kW ultra-rapid charger and it'll take just 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent. A standard-fit heat pump will help make the car more efficient in the colder months, too.

Premium trim gets you 20-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, twin 12.3-inch screens, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a digital rear view mirror.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 page.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…