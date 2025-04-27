Car Deal of the Day: Big BMW X7 offers huge prestige for £654 a month

Desirable 3.0-litre diesel M Sport spec

Great to drive; tons of space inside

Only £654.08 a month

If BMW's largest, most imposing SUV is on your radar but you're a little put off by splashing out close to £100,000 for one, leasing could be the ideal route.

You can currently bag a BMW X7 for as little as £654 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service – but hurry, because this deal won't last forever.

Carwow Leasey is offering the big B-M in desirable M Sport xDrive40d guise on a four-year term for £654.08 a month. It's a tempting choice, especially when this car carries a list price of £97,420.

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All that's needed to get the deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £8,143.96, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. You can tweak the terms to suit your requirements, of course – a nine-month initial payment comes to £6,537.04 (with a monthly payment of £693.56), while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 will cost less than £35 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The xDrive40d spec is the pick of the range, too. Under the bonnet lies one of BMW's creamy smooth 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engines that pushes out a muscular 347bhp, and it's all kept in check with BMW's xDrive four-wheel drive system. The X7 is also one of the finest luxury seven-seat SUVs on the market to drive, with surprisingly engaging handling for such a large car, and outstanding refinement.

M Sport packages up all the luxuries you want with plenty of kerb appeal, thanks to more dynamic-looking bodywork. The highlights include 21-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, black synthetic leather upholstery, and Alcantara headlining, plus all the latest BMW infotainment tech.

It's a roomy car, too. The X7 is a proper seven-seat SUV that even beats the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery when it comes to space – boot capacity stands at a hugely impressive 326 litres with all seven seats in place.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW X7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW X7 page.

Check out the BMW X7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…