Verdict

The Leapmotor B10’s high-voltage hiccups have been a serious annoyance and quickly soured my previously positive view of it. It seems that we just have a dud model and that no other owners are encountering the same issues. At this point, all I can hope is that the problem can be cured, and quickly, because I’m not sure how much patience I have left.

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Mileage: 10,132 miles

10,132 miles Efficiency: 3.3mi/kWh

It’s amazing how quickly a relationship can sour. After a normal and generally positive getting-to-know-one-another phase for me and our Leapmotor B10, I was expecting us to have settled down into domestic bliss by now. Instead, it feels more like I’ve got the couples counsellor on standby and we’ve been spending more time apart than together.

Let me rewind, back to the end of May, when the problems started. Literally the same week as my first report about living with this solid, spacious and quite smart Chinese SUV was published, I was suddenly unable to charge it from my home wallbox – or any slow AC charger for that matter – because every time I tried to use one, the car killed them. Well, it caused a fuse or two to blow.

I tried several different chargers and played with the car’s settings to see if it was because of something I had done, but to no avail. As a result, I couldn’t charge the car at home, which was both very inconvenient and rather expensive, because I could only use pricier DC rapid chargers to top up the 67.1kWh battery.