Verdict

While the GTI Edition 50 is the ultimate version of the Mk8.5 Golf, the R has done itself proud over the past six months and 6,000 miles. It’s fast, fun and sure-footed in even the worst winter weather, with the ability to shame supercars. A bigger boot and improved ergonomics could earn it an extra half-star.

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Mileage: 11,053 miles

11,053 miles Efficiency: 32.8mpg

When the keys to the latest Volkswagen Golf R came to me last summer, I was keen to see whether – with 328bhp, four-wheel drive and a family-friendly five-door body – this was the ultimate all-round daily driver.

Things started well, even if my average fuel economy of less than 30mpg was a little bit off what I’d have liked. Fond memories of the previous Mk7 Golf R meant my car had some big boots to fill, but after an exhilarating track day at the fast and flowing Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, it was clear that this model was just as quick through the corners – even if it didn’t display quite the same level of precision or adjustability on the limit.

Then, as winter rolled in, the R came into its own. Not once did I have to worry about wet or icy conditions; the go-faster Golf performed no matter what the weather gods threw at us. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel that turned on automatically when I got in the car saved me from catching a chill, too.