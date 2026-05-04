I believe (almost) every car is better with a panoramic roof, yet my Citroen e-C5 Aircross doesn’t have one, and proves there are exceptions to every rule.

So many cars seem to come covered in dark materials – an attempt to dress up an SUV as something sporty, perhaps? – but the Citroen’s light-coloured headliner means it always feels bright, even without a tilt-and-slide sunroof.

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An added benefit in the recent warm weather, is it prevents the Hype Blue Advanced Comfort Seats from getting too hot. Every little helps!

Citroen e-C5 Aircross Max Comfort Range: second report

SUV’s focus on comfort is making some of our passengers feel a little green around the gills

Mileage: 3,493 miles

3,493 miles Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

My daughter is a pretty good passenger. She’s used to swapping cars and takes at least a passing interest in some of the stuff that magically appears outside the house.

Like her dad, her favourites aren’t always the fastest, the sleekest or the sportiest. She loves bright paint, and an opening panoramic roof is an instant win in her eyes, but at my stage of life, I lean more towards a big boot, and a car with enough space in the rear to stop my darling daughter kicking me in the back. Comfortable seats are another must, while reasonable range or efficiency helps with my sporadic work schedule.

On paper, the e-C5 ticks most of these boxes. The Ruby Red paint just scrapes into the list of my six-year-old’s suitable shades, and while there’s no glass roof, she’s adamant that warm pink cabin lighting suits the car just right.